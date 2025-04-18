‘Leverage: Redemption’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

The Robin Hood-esque team of experts is back for 10 more exciting jobs as “Leverage: Redemption” premiered Season 3 on its new home: Prime Video. The first two seasons streamed on now-shuttered Amazon FAST channel, Freevee.

This season sees them running a number of cons, all for the greater good, of course on a variety of high-level criminals. The series stars Gina Bellman as Sophie Deveraux and Christian Kane as Eliot Spencer, with Aldis Hodge (who also stars on “Cross”) returning as Alec Hardison and “The Pitt” star Noah Wyle also back as attorney Harry Wilson.

Here’s when and where to watch new episodes.

Gina Bellman as Sophie Devereaux and Noah Wyle as Harry Wilson in “Leverage: Redemption” Season 3 (CREDIT: Prime Video)

When does “Leverage: Redemption” Season 3 premiere?

Season 3 premieres with three episodes on Thursday, April 17.

How can I watch “Leverage: Redemption” Season 3?

“Leverage: Redemption” Season 3 streams exclusively on Prime Video.

When do new episodes come out?

New episodes of the series premiere on Prime Video on Thursdays. You can find the season’s full episodic schedule below:

• Episodes 301-303: Thursday, April 17

“The Weekend in Paris Job”

“The Digital Frankenstein Job”

“The Scared Stiff Job”

• Episode 3-4: “The Hustler Job,” Thursday, April 24

• Episode 3-5 : “Grand Complication Job,” Thursday, May 1

• Episode 3-6: “The Swipe Right Job,” Thursday, May 8

• Episode 3-7: “The Shakedown in Clone-Town Job,” Thursday, May 15

• Episode 3-8: “The Cooling Off The Mark Job,” Thursday, May 22

• Episode 3-9: “The Polygeist Job,” Thursday, May 29

• Episode 3-10: “The Side Job,” Thursday, June 5

Beth Riesgraf as Parker and Aldis Hodge as Alec in Leverage: Redemption Season 5 (CREDIT: Prime Video)

What is “Leverage: Redemption” Season 3 about?

The team pits itself against a power broker stealing clean water, fights against a corrupt mayor, outruns a mark, out-hustles a pool hustler with a side business in international extortion, and brings down an industrialist exploiting child labor.

Who is in the “Leverage: Redemption” Season cast?

The series stars Gina Bellman as Sophie Deveraux, Christian Kane as Eliot Spencer, Beth Riesgraf as Parker, Aleyse Shannon as Breanna Casey, Noah Wyle as Harry Wilson, and Aldis Hodge as Alec Hardison.

