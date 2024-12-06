Liberty Media Names Ex-Formula One CEO Chase Carey to Board of Directors

Liberty Media has named former Formula One CEO Chase Carey to its board of directors, the company announced Friday. He’ll serve on the board’s executive committee.

Carey most recently worked as Chairman of Formula One from 2016 to 2022 and served as CEO from 2017-2022. Prior to that he held various executive roles at companies owned by Rupert Murdoch, including 21st Century Fox and News Corp from 2009-2o16. From 2003-2009 he was CEO of DirecTV and before that we worked in various roles at Fox Corporation starting in 1988.

“Chase has been an excellent partner to Liberty for many years, from our investment in DIRECTV in 2008 to Liberty’s purchase of Formula 1 in 2017 where his role as CEO was key to securing the acquisition. He was instrumental in building a successful foundation at F1 from which the business has grown materially,” John Malone, chairman of Liberty Media said in a statement. “Chase’s knowledge and expertise across media, entertainment, sports, business and more will be valuable to the board as our companies execute on their next chapters of growth and value creation.”

“Liberty is at an exciting point in its storied evolution, with a more focused asset base centered around high-quality, premium sporting assets that I know well. I look forward to contributing to Liberty as a director in partnership with John, Liberty management and the portfolio company leadership teams,” Chase said in his own statement.

Liberty Media is parent company of Sirius XM, Formula One and Grand Prix motorcycle racing among other properties.