30 Libra Celebrities, Including Usher

“Look at me, look at me. Are you looking?” may be Doja Cat’s “Attention” lyrics, but it’s also the tagline for the Libras zodiac sign.
It’s that time, their time, the only time that matters if you ask them. No, but seriously, it’s Libra season! The era of the charming, flirty, sometimes judgy, but always fair, royal highnesses of the zodiac. Everything is about them, and if you tell them otherwise, they’ll just say you’re wrong.
They’re the perfect people to go to for all the hot gossip, which they’re usually starting, and their extroverted nature makes it easy for them to steal the shine in any room they walk into. They don’t do too well with commitment, but once they put their mind to something they believe in, it gets done and it’s done well.
The Libra season starts from Sept. 23 to Oct. 21., where people like Simon Cowell, Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow celebrate their birthdays.
Hasan Minhaj — Sept. 23
Comedian, writer and actor Hasan Minhaj was born on Sept. 23, 1985.
Other people born on this day are Bruce Springsteen, Anthony Mackie , Jordyn Woods, Ray Charles, Matt Hardy, Jermaine Dupri, Jason Alexander and LisaRaye McCoy.
Ian Bohen — Sept. 24
“Yellowstone” star Ian Bohen came into this world on Sept. 24, 1976.
Nia Vardalos, Jackie Sandler and Trinidad James were also born on Sept. 24.
Barbara Walters — Sept. 25
Late broadcaster and journalist Barbara Walters was born on Sept. 25, 1929.
Will Smith, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Donald Glover, Michael Douglas, T.I., Lucky Daye and Heather Locklear also celebrate their birthday on this day.
Lily Singh — Sept. 26
TV host and YouTube sensation Lily Singh was born on Sept. 26, 1998.
Other folks who share this day include Olivia Newton-John, Christina Milian, Damien Priest, Nev Schulman and Linda Hamilton.
Jenna Ortega — Sept. 27
“Wednesday” and “Scream” star Jenna Ortega was born on Sept. 27, 2002.
Gwyneth Paltrow, Avril Lavigne, Lil Wayne, Trick Daddy and Meat Loaf are all birthday siblings with Ortega.
Jeezy — Sept. 28
Jeezy, best known for his hits like “Put On,” “Love It” and “My President,” was born on Sept. 28, 1977.
Jeezy shares his birthday with Hilary Duff, St. Vincent, Naomi Watts and Frankie Jonas.
Halsey — Sept. 29
Singer Halsey was born on Sept. 29, 1994.
Her birthday twins are Stephen “Twitch” Boss, Zachary Levi, Jojo Simmons and Chrissy Metz.
Fran Drescher — Sept. 30
SAG-AFTRA president and “The Nanny” star Fran Drescher came into this world on Sept. 30, 1957.
T-Pain, Maddie Ziegler, Ezra Miller, Virgil Abloh and Shay Johnson were also born on Sept. 30.
Julie Andrews — Oct. 1
Multiple award-winning actress, singer and author Julie Andrews was born on Oct. 1, 1935.
Other famous celebs born on this day are Michaela Coel, Zach Galifianakis, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Shenseea.
Kelly Ripa — Oct. 2
Actress and talk show host Kelly Ripa was born on Oct. 2, 1970.
Jacob Sartorius, Rubi Rose, Diamond Platnumz and Smino also share the same birth date.
Sean William Scott— Oct. 3
“American Pie” star Sean William Scott celebrates his birthday on Oct. 3, and in was born in 1976.
There are lots of folks who also have a birthday on this day, including Gwen Stefani, A$AP Rocky, Lena Heady, Tessa Thompson, Neve Campbell, Ashlee Simpson, Alicia Vikander, Ayo Edebir and India Arie.
Susan Sarandon— Oct. 4
Susan Sarandon, best known for her roles in “Thelma & Louise,” “Blue Beetle” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” was born on Oct. 4, 1946.
Dakota Johnson, Alicia Silverstone, Keith Lee, Lil Mama, Rich Homie Quan, Amara La Negra, Rachel Leigh Cook, Russell Simmons, Liev Schreiber, Ella Balinska all have the same birthday.
Bernie Mac — Oct. 5
Late comedian and actor Bernie Mac was born on Oct. 5, 1957.
Kate Winslet, Jesse Eisenberg, Jacob Tremblay, Erica Banks, Jesse Eisenberg and Brooke Valentine were also born that day.
Jazz Jennings — Oct. 6
Trans YouTube star and activist Jazz Jennings was born on Oct. 6, 2000.
Jeremy Sisto and Amy Jo Johnson were also born on this day.
Yo-Yo Ma— Oct. 7
World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma was born on Oct. 7, 1955.
Birthday twins who also share their special day with Ma are Simon Cowell, Toni Braxton, Lulu Wilson and Joy Behar.
Chevy Chase — Oct. 8
“Community” and “National Lampoon’s Family Vacation” star Chevy Chase was born on Oct. 8, 1943.
R.L. Stine, Bella Thorne, G Herbo, Saucy Santana, Bruno Mars, CeCe Winans, Nick Cannon and Matt Damon all have the same birthday.
Jharrel Jerome — Oct. 9
Jharrel Jerome, who is best known for his roles in “When They See Us,” “I’m a Virgo” was born on Oct. 9, 1997.
Bella Hadid, Tyler James Williams, Sharon Osbourne, Jacob Batalon, Lecrae Moore, Stever Burns, Guillermo del Toro and Mya were also born on this day.
Mario Lopez — Oct. 10
TV host and actor Mario Lopez was born on Oct. 10, 1973.
Rapper DDG also shares an Oct. 10 birthday.
Cardi B — Oct. 11
The Bronx native known for her hit tracks “Bodak Yellow” and “Bongos” was born on Oct. 11, 1992.
Luke Perry, Michelle Trachtenberg, Joan Cusack and Rikishi were also born on Oct. 11.
Hugh Jackman — Oct. 12
Fans know him as the Marvel’s live-action “Wolverine.” Australian actor Hugh Jackman was born on Oct. 12, 1968.
Erica Dixon, Iris Apatow and Kirk Cameron celebrate their birthday on this day as well.
Tisha Campbell-Martin — Oct. 13
Actress and singer Tisha Campbell-Martin was born on Oct. 13, 1968.
Caleb McLaughlin, Jimin, Ashanti, Pretty Vee, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Marie Osmond also have a birthday on this day.
Usher — Oct. 14
The eight-time Grammy-award winning singer, songwriter and dancer was born on Oct. 14, 1978.
Stephen A. Smith, Christine Quinn, Ralph Lauren and Rowan Blanchard are Usher’s birthday twins.
Ncuti Gatwa — Oct. 15
“Sex Education” fan favorite and “Barbie” star Ncuti Gatwa was born on Oct. 15, 1992.
He shares his birthday with Bailee Madison, Keyshia Cole, Genuwine and Tito Jackson.
Suzanne Somers — Oct. 16
Actress, author and businesswoman Suzanne Somers was born on Oct. 16, 1946.
Aliya Janell, Oscar Wilde, Flea, Andrew Santino, Angela Lansbury and John Mayer are also Oct. 16 Libras.
Eminem — Oct. 17
Rapper, actor and businessman Eminem was born on Oct. 17, 1972.
Queen Naija, Wyclef Jean, Felicity Jones, Mike Judge, Ziggy Marley, Jacob Artist and Norm MacDonald also celebrate their birthday on this day.
Jean Claude Van Damme — Oct. 18
Martial artist and actor Jean-Claude Van Damme was born on Oct. 18, 1960.
Tyler Posey, Zac Efron, Ne-Yo, Barry Keoghan, Chuck Berry and Baby Bash also blow out candles on this day.
John Lithgow — Oct. 19
“Bombshell” and “3rd Rock From the Sun” actor John Lithgow was born on Oct. 19, 1945.
Lithgow also shares a birthday with Lil Durk, Thundercat, Jon Favreau and Gillian Jacobs.
Sunny Hostin — Oct. 20
“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin was born on Oct. 20, 1968.
Snoop Dogg, NBA Youngboy, Tom Petty, Cyn Santana, A$AP Ferg, Asante Blackk and Viggo Mortensen were also born on Oct. 20.
Doja Cat — Oct. 21
Grammy-winning rapper and singer, who is best known for her hit songs “Woman” and “Paint The Town Red” was born on Oct. 21, 1995.
Amber Rose, Kim Kardashian, Judge Judy, Carrie Fisher, Celia Cruz, Glen Powell, Yella Beezy and Andrew Scott also celebrate their birthday on this day.
Bob Odenkirk — Oct. 22
From “Breaking Bad” to its spinoff “Better Call Saul,” Bob Odenkirk is one of Hollywood’s most popular actors. He was born on Oct. 22, 1962.
Jeff Goldblum, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Baby Keem, Shaggy, Katherine Norland, Christopher Lloyd and Jesse Tyler Ferguson also celebrate their birth on Oct. 22.
