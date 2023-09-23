30 Libra Celebrities, Including Usher

“Look at me, look at me. Are you looking?” may be Doja Cat’s “Attention” lyrics, but it’s also the tagline for the Libras zodiac sign.

It’s that time, their time, the only time that matters if you ask them. No, but seriously, it’s Libra season! The era of the charming, flirty, sometimes judgy, but always fair, royal highnesses of the zodiac. Everything is about them, and if you tell them otherwise, they’ll just say you’re wrong.

They’re the perfect people to go to for all the hot gossip, which they’re usually starting, and their extroverted nature makes it easy for them to steal the shine in any room they walk into. They don’t do too well with commitment, but once they put their mind to something they believe in, it gets done and it’s done well.

The Libra season starts from Sept. 23 to Oct. 21., where people like Simon Cowell, Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow celebrate their birthdays.