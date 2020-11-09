Here’s When All 30 New Lifetime Holiday Movies Will Air This Season

Halloween has come and gone and it’s time to start celebrating the holidays. OK, well, Lifetime (and some of its competitors) began decking their lineups with new Christmas movies before Oct. 30 — but now it’s really time to start making the season bright.

See below for Lifetime’s full 2020 “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” slate of holiday movies, which includes 30 different original films this year. Two notable projects on the list are “A Christmas Setup,” which marks the cable channel’s first-ever holiday movie to feature a gay couple as the leads, and “A Sugar & Spice Holiday,” Lifetime’s first holiday film led by an Asian cast.

Christmas on Ice

Starring Abigail Klein, Ryan Cooper, Caroline Portu,

Will Lyman, Meara Mahoney Gross

10/23 at 8pm ET/PT

Courtney Bennett (Abigail Klein), a former US figure skating hopeful, runs the city’s public skating rink but when the Mayor (Will Lyman) announces its closing, Courtney is heartbroken but determined to save it. After Courtney’s attempts to warm the Mayor’s Scrooge-like heart fail, she enlists the help of Noah Tremblay (Ryan Cooper), a former professional hockey player and single dad, who owns the new indoor skating center, to help her, and together they find more than just the spirit of holidays on the ice. Christmas on Ice is produced by Moody Independent in association with H9 Films and Off Camera Entertainment and written and directed by John Stimpson. Thomas Soviero, Darius Pakrooh, Jennifer Chisholm, Philip C. Haughey, Nicole Parent Haughey and Gary Crossen serve as executive producers.

Christmas Unwrapped

Starring Amber Stevens West, Marco Grazzini, Cheryl Ladd

From Executive Producer Tiffany Haddish

10/24 at 8pm ET/PT

From executive producer Tiffany Haddish, Christmas Unwrapped follows Charity (Amber Stevens West), an ambitious reporter, who learns the true meaning of Christmas when she investigates Erik Gallagher (Marco Grazzini), a beloved member of the town who insists all the gifts he provides are from none-other than Santa himself. Cheryl Ladd also stars. Additional executive producers include Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd and Dominque Telson, Arnie Zipursky and Suzanne Berger for Neshama Entertainment and Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew for MarVista Entertainment. Bosede Williams directs from a script by Gary Hardwick.

Forever Christmas

Starring Chelsea Hobbs, Christopher Russell,

Matthew Anderson, Jill Morrison

10/25 at 8pm ET/PT

When workaholic reality TV producer Sophie (Chelsea Hobbs) starts working on a holiday-season show about Will (Christopher Russell), a wildly sexy guy who celebrates Christmas every day of the year, she finds herself falling for her mysterious, unlikely new star, renewing her long-lost faith in Christmas in the process. Forever Christmas is produced by Reel One Entertainment with Tom Berry, Laurence Braun, Gary Goldstein, Sebastian Battro, Breanne Hartley, Nicole Reid, Louisa Cadywould and Tosca Musk serving as executive producers. Christie Will Wolf directs from a script by Gary Goldstein.

A Crafty Christmas Romance

Starring Nicola Posener, Bradford B. Johnson

10/30 at 8pm ET/PT

Mandy (Nicola Posener), the owner of a craft and hobby store, discovers an old copy of “A Christmas Carol” among donations for a book drive. In the book is a letter to Santa from 70 years ago along with a valuable coin. Mandy sets out to find the owner of the book, letter and coin with the help of Jonah (Bradford B. Johnson), a contractor who first came upon and donated the book. Along the way, they find clues that lead them closer to the author, and to each other, but can Mandy return everything to the book owner in time for Christmas and make her own Christmas wish come true? A Crafty Christmas Romance is produced by Candlelight Media Group and executive produced by AJC Pennyworth and Elisa Jan. Brian Brough directs from a script by Brittany Wiscombe.

Candy Cane Christmas

Starring Beverley Mitchell, Mark Ghanimé,

Trudy Weiss, Benedicte Belizaire

10/31 at 8pm ET/PT

Since childhood, Candy Cane Lane has been Phoebe’s (Beverley Mitchell) favorite Christmas tradition of an entire neighborhood decorated for the holidays. This Christmas, however, the neighborhood decides to skip the decorations, crushing her spirits. As Phoebe is searching for a new tradition to cheer her up, she realizes that it’s not the traditions we cherish, but the people we spend them with. While preparing for her new tradition, Phoebe stumbles upon the final thing her Christmas was missing: love! Candy Cane Christmas is produced by Reel One Entertainment with Tom Berry, Sebastian Battro, Louisa Cadywould, Breanne Hartley and Barbara Fisher serving as executive producers. Adrian Langley directs from a script by Emily Golden.

The Christmas Aunt

Starring Keshia Knight Pulliam, Jarod Joseph

11/1 at 8pm ET/PT

When Rebecca Miller (Keshia Knight Pulliam) returns home to Tennessee two weeks before Christmas to take care of her niece and nephew while their parents are away, the last thing she expected is to reconnect with her childhood best friend, Drew (Jarod Joseph). As she attempts to revive the kids’ Christmas spirit and redeem their faith in Santa, she rediscovers her favorite childhood activity: 12 Days of Christmas–something she always did with Drew. As the kids’ faith in the holiday grows, Rebecca and Drew’s friendship returns, and she starts looking at Drew in a whole new light. The Christmas Aunt is produced by NANNY FILMS INC with Howard Braunstein and Cassie Doyle serving as executive producers. Tibor Takacs directs from a script by Cassie Doyle.

The Christmas Yule Blog

Starring Sara Canning, Zak Santiago

11/6 at 8pm ET/PT

Caroline Williams (Sara Canning), a well-known social media travel writer, is given the assignment to cover a hundred-year-old Christmas parade in the small town of Carte De Amor, New Mexico. Not excited about the assignment, Caroline goes anyway and meets a high school music teacher, Oscar Ortiz (Zak Santiago), who introduces her to a side of Christmas that she has never seen, with different traditions and meanings. In the twelve days before Christmas, Caroline falls in love with Christmas all over again and finds true love for herself. The Christmas Yule Blog is produced by Timeless Pictures, Basset Hound Distribution and Winsome Entertainment. A.D. Oppenheim, Ben Silverman, Michael R. Goldstein, Alexandre Coscas serve as executive producers and Heather Hawthorne Doyle directs from a script by Bob Sáenz.

A Welcome Home Christmas

Starring Jana Kramer, Brandon Quinn,

Tim Reid, Charlene Tilton, Craig Morgan

11/7 at 8pm ET/PT

Repeats on Veteran’s Day 11/11

Chloe (Jana Kramer) has always supported various military organizations, including the town’s Army toy drive for Christmas. This year, she is paired up with Michael (Brandon Quinn), a vet who recently returned home, and together they recruit other veterans and active military personnel to help in the cause. As the community gears up for the Officer’s Christmas Ball, where all the kids will meet Santa Claus and receive their gifts, Michael and Chloe begin to realize the greatest gift this season has been each other’s company. Craig Morgan also stars. A Welcome Home Christmas is produced by Johnson Production Group with Timothy O. Johnson and Michael Vickerman serving as executive producers. Brian Herzlinger directs from a script by T. Booker James.

A Very Charming Christmas Town

Starring Natalie Hall, Jon Prescott, Kelley Jakle,

Jo Marie Payton, Tracey E. Bregman, Mark Hapka

11/8 at 8pm ET/PT

City girl and travel and lifestyle blogger, Aubrey Lang (Natalie Hall), goes to the little town of Solvang for her next holiday vlog piece after it’s voted Most Christmassy Town in the USA. She soon meets Sawyer Larsen (Jon Prescott), a local community coordinator and chocolate shop owner assigned to show her around the small town. At first, the unlikely pairing is at odds but soon start to fall for each other amidst the twinkling lights of the romantic little Danish village. A Very Charming Christmas Town is produced by The Ninth House and Nicely Entertainment. Jake Helgren directed and wrote the script and Vanessa Shapiro and Lars Lindstrom serve as executive producers.

Christmas on the Vine

Starring Julianna Guill, Jon Corr, Meredith Baxter

11/13 at 8pm ET/PT

Brooke (Julianna Guill), a young marketing executive, goes back to her hometown excited to relive her Christmas memories, while helping a struggling family-owned winery. Her marketing assignment involves an unlikely partnership with Tyler (Jon Corr), the charismatic, yet stubborn owner of the winery. Brooke quickly learns that the town’s Christmas spirit has disappeared due to a wine conglomerate buying out all of the local wineries. Determined to bring Christmas back to the town, Brooke and Tyler work together and discover they share more than a love for wine. Christmas on the Vine is produced by Lighthouse Pictures in association with The Kaufman Company with Paul A. Kaufman, Shawn Williamson, Jonathan Shore and Jamie Goehring serving as executive producers. Paul A. Kaufman directs from a script by Duane Poole.

Christmas on Wheels

Starring Tiya Sircar, Michael Xavier

11/14 at 8pm ET/PT

Ashley (Tiya Sircar) returns to her small hometown to care of her uncle who recently broke his ankle. When she learns that he has sold her Mom’s vintage red convertible, a car that holds many wonderful Christmas memories for Ashley, she is disappointed. But with the help of Duncan (Michael Xavier), her uncle’s attorney, Ashley is reunited with the car and restores it to its former glory, and fills it up with gifts for the community – just as her mother used to do. As she reconnects with happy Christmas memories, she feels torn about her plans to return to the big city and what she may be leaving behind. Christmas on Wheels is produced by Johnson Production Group in association with Christmas Wheels Productions. Timothy O. Johnson and Andrew Erin serve as executive producers. Marita Grabiak directs from a script by Tammy Klembith & George Klembith and Barbara Kymlicka.

The Christmas Edition

Starring Carly Hughes, Rob Mayes,

Marie Osmond, Aloma Wright

11/15 at 8pm ET/PT

It’s Christmas time and Jackie (Carly Hughes), an up-and- coming journalist, finds that her life is at a crossroads until she finds an unexpected opportunity – to run a small-town newspaper in Alaska. Jackie decides to give it a try and relocates to the small picture-perfect small town. Using a series of Christmas articles, she’s able to quickly return the newspaper to profitability, and soon falls in love… both with her new home and the handsome son of the paper’s former owner. However, when her old boss announces plans to take over the paper for herself, Jackie will need a Christmas miracle to save it. Aloma Wright also stars. The Christmas Edition is produced by Hybrid LLC with Jeff Schenck and Barry Barnholtz executive producing. Peter Sullivan directs from a script by Anna White.

A Taste of Christmas

Starring Anni Krueger, Gilles Marini, Nia Vardalos,

Andrew Brodeur, Emma Myers

11/20 at 8pm ET/PT

When Natalie (Anni Krueger) learns her cousin Francesca (Nia Vardalos) must cancel the Christmas Eve opening of her new Italian restaurant, Natalie’s heart goes out to all of the guests who were planning on attending. Since no one should be alone on Christmas, Natalie decides to make the opening happen any way she can. However, the attractive but pessimistic Chef Stefano (Gilles Marini) believes it’s impossible – there are only three days until Christmas! But Natalie insists that problems are just opportunities in disguise and soon she convinces Stefano that they can do it. At first, these opposites do not attract, but feelings begin to change when they find themselves working side-by-side. With Stefano’s help Natalie learns that cooking, like Christmas, isn’t about perfection…it’s about sharing it with the ones you love. A Taste of Christmas is produced by Sunshine Films & Aventura Entertainment and executive produced by Omar Romay. Damian Romay directs from a script by Kelly Peters and Amy Katherine Taylor.

Feliz NaviDAD

Starring Mario Lopez, AnnaLynne McCord,

Paulina Chavez, Marycarmen Lopez

Directed by Melissa Joan Hart

11/21 at 8pm ET/PT

David Morales (Mario Lopez), an Arizona high school principal and single dad, has lost the holiday spirit after also losing his wife a few years ago during the Christmas season. Now, David will do anything to avoid Christmas so he moonlights as a delivery driver during the holidays. But this year David’s 14-year-old daughter, Noel (Paulina Chavez), and his live-in sister, Marissa (Marycarmen Lopez), are determined to bring the yuletide spirit back to the family and, with a little luck, also help David find love again via online dating. So when Sophie (AnnaLynne McCord), a witty musician and customer on David’s delivery route, swipes right on him, something magical happens between them. Feliz NaviDAD is produced by Hartbreak Films, ViaMar Productions, and Roberts Media. Executive produced by Mario Lopez and Mark Schulman and produced by Paula Hart and Mark Roberts. Melissa Joan Hart directs from a script by Peter and Aliza Murrieta.

Homemade Christmas

Starring Michelle Argyris, Travis Nelson

11/22 at 8pm ET/PT

Every year, Megan (Michelle Argyris), an ambitious young woman uses the weeks leading up to Christmas to become the ultimate holiday freelance assistant for hire, helping with any Christmas related tasks for extra income. But when the opportunity arrives to save a Christmas party and dazzle her crush, she must choose between the man of her aspirations and Mr. Right. Homemade Christmas is produced by Reel One Entertainment with Tom Berry, Sebastian Battro, Louisa Cadywould, Breanne Hartley and Laurence Braun serving as executive producers. Adrian Langley directs from a script by John Dion.

Dear Christmas

Starring Melissa Joan Hart, Jason Priestley,

Robin Givens, Ed Begley Jr., Faith Prince, Nicky Whelan

With Cameos by Jamie & Doug Hehner,

Hilarie Burton, Antwon Tanner

11/27 at 8pm ET/PT

Natalie Morgan (Melissa Joan Hart) is the host of a popular podcast, Holiday Love, which shares true stories of holiday romance with its listeners. While to the outside world and her listeners everywhere see Natalie is an expert on romance, she’s never truly experienced a romance of her own. As Natalie prepares to embark on a promotional tour for her new book, she stops back home to spend Christmas with her family where she unexpectedly begins to experience her own holiday romance as sparks ignite with local firefighter, Jack (Jason Priestley). Dear Christmas also stars Robin Givens, Ed Begley Jr., Faith Prince & Nicky Whelan and includes cameos by Jamie and Doug Hehner (Married at First Sight: Couples Cam) and Hilarie Burton and Antwon Tanner (One Tree Hill). The movie is produced by Hartbreak Films, Paula Hart and Melissa Joan Hart. Emily Moss Wilson directs from a script by Juliet Giglio and Keith Giglio.

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding

Starring Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot,

Debbi Morgan, Bresha Webb, Latonya Williams,

Jaime M. Callica, Nathan Witte, Chris Shields

11/28 at 8pm ET/PT

Lifetime’s first-ever Christmas sequel to last year’s hit movie, Merry Liddle Christmas, Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding once again follows Jacquie Liddle (Kelly Rowland), as she and Tyler try to plan their perfect destination Christmas wedding. Naturally, Jacquie’s plans go awry when her boisterous family intervenes in her planning and her snooty wedding planner quits in protest. While nothing goes as initially planned, Jacquie and Tyler get a Christmas wedding more memorable than they could have ever dreamed. Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding is produced by Front Street Productions. Charles Cooper serves as producer. Korin Williams, Monique Nash, Kelly Rowland, Tim Weatherspoon, Denielle Jackson, Jamie Lake, Andrea Stevens and Michael Shepard serve as executive producers for Liddle Road Productions II Ltd. Sharon Lewis directs from a script by Andrea Stevens.

People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street

Starring Vanessa Lachey, Ryan McPartlin,

Patrick Duffy, Polly Draper

11/29 at 8pm ET/PT

Amelia Lewis (Vanessa Lachey) is super excited when she buys an available storefront, planning to open a year-round Christmas shop. But her celebration comes to a screeching halt when she discovers that Vic Manning (Ryan McPartlin) has also bid on the property. Amelia and Vic have the same idea, get to the seller–Elder Dubois (Patrick Duffy) in the next town–and convince him to sell his space to them. Despite the holidays, Elder is down in the dumps. It’s the first Christmas without his wife, and he’s in no mood to chair the decoration committee for the “Battle of the Main Street” yearly holiday competition with the neighboring town. Hoping to win favor with Elder, Amelia and Vic volunteer to take over his duties. After continually bickering and trying to one-up each other, the two combatants learn to work together and even get the merchants on Main Street to put aside their differences for the greater good. Everyone, including Amelia and Vic, realize that compromise is the key that leads to a happy–and romantic–ending. Once Upon a Main Street is produced by Hartbreak Films and executive produced by Paula Hart. Polly Draper directs from a script by Don Perez.

The Christmas Listing

Starring Lexi Giovagnoli, Travis Burns,

Greg Evigan, Rachel O’Connell, Susan Chambers

11/30 at 8pm ET/PT

Julia Rogers (Lexi Giovagnoli) is an uptight, hardworking realty owner who has lost her Christmas spirit. She will have to spend five days at a Christmas Inn with her business competitor, Chad Everest (Travis Burns), in order to win over the badly needed listing of the Erickson Farmstead. While competing to win the listing, Julia and Chad discover that they have more in common than they thought. The Christmas Listing is produced by G It’s Entertainment and Nicely Entertainment with Vanessa Shapiro executive producing. Elizabeth Snoderly also executive produces and directs from a screenplay by Sage Mears, Elizabeth Snoderly and Lexi Giovagnoli.

Spotlight on Christmas

Starring Tori Anderson, Victor Zinck Jr., Janet Kidder,

Lia Franklin, Andrew McIlroy

12/4 at 8pm ET/PT

Dumped two weeks before Christmas, actress Olivia O’Hara (Tori Anderson) secretly returns to her tiny hometown to hide out, eat cookies and avoid the press. What she doesn’t expect is to be faced with the family she left behind, meeting a charming new guy Casey Rawlins (Victor Zinck Jr.), and a noisy reporter following her every move. Completely overwhelmed, Olivia contemplates running away from her life once again but with a new found confidence and freedom, Olivia bravely steps up to take the starring role in her own life, realizing that home is where the heart is and that she deserves to be loved for exactly who she really is. Spotlight on Christmas is produced by Reel One Entertainment with Tom Berry, Sebastian Battro, Breanne Hartley, and Louisa Cadywould, executive producing. Ali Liebert executive produces and directs from a script by Juliana Wimbles.

Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve

Starring Kyla Pratt, Brooks Darnell

12/5 at 8pm ET/PT

When college sweethearts, Corinne (Kyla Pratt) and Rob (Brooks Darnell), get opportunities on opposite sides of the world, they decide to part ways and meet again in two years on Christmas Eve to see if they are really meant to be. However, when one shows up and the other doesn’t, the fate of their romance seems to have reached the end. Many years later the two end up bumping into one another when they are both hired to help bring together a Christmas Eve wedding. With many questions left unanswered, they are about to embark on a journey filled with romance and magic, just in time for Christmas Eve. Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve is produced by LET’S MEET AGAIN FILMS INC. with Howard Braunstein serving as executive producer. Jeff Beesley directs from a script by Carley Smale.

Christmas Ever After

Starring Ali Stroker, Daniel di Tomasso

12/6 at 8pm ET/PT

Popular romance novelist Izzi Simmons (Tony® winner Ali Stroker) spends every Christmas at her favorite snowy bed & breakfast, but this year, she’s faced with an impending deadline and a severe case of writer’s block. Luckily, inspiration strikes in the unlikely form of the B&B’s new owner Matt (Daniel di Tomasso), who bears an uncanny resemblance to the handsome hero from Izzi’s novels. As both partake in the lodge’s annual itinerary of Christmas activities, Izzi’s writer’s block is cured and the first pages of her and Matt’s own love story may just be beginning. Christmas Ever After is produced by Neshama Entertainment in Association with Marvista Entertainment and executive produced by Arnie Zipursky, Suzanne Berger, Julianna Hays, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew. Pat Kiely directs from a script by Katrina Mathewson and Tanner Bean.

The Santa Squad

Starring Rebecca Dalton, Aaron Ashmore

12/7 at 8pm

Allie (Rebecca Dalton), an out of work art teacher, has to accept a job with the Santa Squad to help wealthy widower Gordon (Aaron Ashmore) and his two precious daughters rediscover the magic of Christmas. As Allie is lifting the holiday spirits of the family with Christmas decorations, cookies and shopping, her kindness is rewarded with the most unexpected of gifts: love! The Santa Squad is produced by Reel One Entertainment with Tom Berry, Sebastian Battro, Breanne Hartley, Barbara Fisher, Louisa Cadywould and Suzanne Chapman serving as executive producers. John Bradshaw directs from a script by Mark Valenti.

Inn Love by Christmas

Starring Jonna Walsh, Jesse Hutch,

Art Hindle, Jayne Eastwood

12/11 at 8pm

Mandy Leeds (Jonna Walsh), a successful young woman living in Miami, is climbing her way up the corporate ladder in the hotel industry. Though she doesn’t get back to her small northern hometown much, this year her Gram (Jayne Eastwood) is able to finally convince her to come home for Christmas. Mandy has another reason too – the quaint local inn is for sale, and she wants to acquire it for her company. With her eyes on the prize, Mandy travels back home but on her way there, she runs into Lucas Menzino (Jesse Hutch) — her high school rival — who also has his eye on the inn as well. Inn Love by Christmas is produced by Vortex Media with Justin Rebelo, Jesse Ikeman and Pierre-André Rochat serving as executive producers. Jesse Ikeman directs from a script by Margot Mallinson.

The Christmas Setup

Starring Ben Lewis, Blake Lee

Fran Drescher, Ellen Wong, Chad Connell

12/12 at 8pm ET/PT

The Christmas Setup follows the story of New York lawyer Hugo (Ben Lewis) who heads to Milwaukee with his best friend Madelyn (Ellen Wong) to spend the holidays with his brother Aiden (Chad Connell) and his mom Kate (Fran Drescher), who is also in charge of the local Christmas celebrations. Ever the matchmaker, Kate arranges for Hugo to run into Patrick (Blake Lee), Hugo’s high school friend and secret crush, who has recently returned after a successful stint in Silicon Valley. As they enjoy the local holiday festivities together, Hugo and Patrick’s attraction to each other is undeniable and it looks as though Kate’s Santa-style matchmaking is a success. But as Hugo receives word of a big promotion requiring a move to London, he must decide what is most important to him.The Christmas Setup is produced by Neshama Entertainment in association with MarVista Entertainment and Wishing Floor Films. It is executive produced by Danielle von Zerneck, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, Fernando Szew, Suzanne Berger and Arnie Zipursky. Pat Mills directs from a script by Michael J. Murray.

A Sugar & Spice Holiday

Starring Jacky Lai, Tony Giroux, Tzi Ma

12/13 at 8pm ET/PT

The movie A Sugar & Spice Holiday follows Suzie (Jacky Lai), a rising young architect, who returns to her small hometown in Maine for Christmas where her Chinese-American parents, Pete (Tzi Ma) and Mimi (Lillian Lim), run the local Lobster Bar. Following the loss of her beloved grandmother who was a legendary baker in their community, Suzie is guilted into following in her grandmother’s footsteps by entering the local gingerbread house competition. Teaming up with an old high school friend Billy (Tony Giroux), who grew up to be a catch, Suzie must find the right recipes and mix of sugar and spice infused with her cultural traditions to win the competition and perhaps find some love in the process. A Sugar & Spice Holiday also stars renowned Asian American actor Tzi Ma. The film is produced by Lighthouse Pictures and executive produced by Nancy Bennett, Shawn Williamson and Jamie Goehring. The creatives behind the movie also include a trio of Asian women – director Jennifer Liao, writer Eirene Donohue and casting director Judy JK Lee – in creating the authentic vision of the movie.

Lonestar Christmas

Starring Stephanie Bennett, Marco Grazzini,

Brent Strait, Colleen Wheeler, Lina Renna,

Emma Oliver, BJ Harrison

12/14 at 8pm ET/PT

When a single mom Erin (Stephanie Bennett) takes her daughters to spend Christmas with her estranged dad on his Texas ranch, she unexpectedly falls in love with local restaurateur Mateo (Marco Grazzini) while learning to forgive her father for the past. Lonestar Christmas is produced by BRB Pictures and distributed by Nicely Entertainment. Kristofer McNeeley and Vanessa Shapiro executive produce. Lucie Guest directs from a script by Casie Tabanou and Alison Spuck.

Christmas on the Menu

Starring Kim Shaw, Clayton James, Cynthia Gibb,

Jesse Kove, Michael Steger, Shanica Knowles

12/18 at 8pm ET/PT

Josie Jennings (Kim Shaw) a celebrated, romantic, 35-year old chef in the city heads home to spend the holidays at the quaint, magical bed and breakfast where she grew up, and where her mother Shannon (Cynthia Gibb) has just opened a new restaurant. Famous food critic Tanner Rhodes (Clayton James), who has given Josie harsh reviews in the past, comes to town to review the new restaurant and Josie’s Christmas Cuisine. As the holidays unfold, Josie and Tanner get to know each other better, and a romance soon begins to blossom but will Tanner find a way to right his wrongs, write a rave review for the bistro’s delicious cuisine, and win Josie’s heart by Christmas Eve? Christmas on the Menu is produced by The Ninth House and Nicely Entertainment with Vanessa Shapiro executive producing. Jake Helgren serves as writer and director.

A Christmas Exchange

Starring Laura Vandervoort, Rainbow Sun Francks

12/19 at 8pm ET/PT

The holiday season has started and Molly Cooper (Laura Vandervoort) is looking for joy. Finally living her childhood dream, Molly swaps her quaint farmhouse for London Financier Patrick Kingston’s (Rainbow Sun Francks) posh apartment. Through the ups and downs of her new life in London and searching for romance, Molly begins to look forward to all communication with Patrick. Likewise, Patrick finds Molly’s warm emails and texts charming and compelling. Sparks fly between them as they get to know each other as they live in each other’s spaces. A Christmas Exchange is produced by Brain Power Media with Beth Stevenson and Stan Hum executive producing. Justin G Dyck directs from a script by Neale Elizabeth Kimmel.

A Christmas Break

Starring Cindy Sampson, Steve Byers

12/20 at 8pm ET/PT

School teacher Addison Tate (Cindy Sampson) wants this Christmas to be special for her kids especially since the School Board has decided that it will be the last as the school will be closing. When Addison meets Danny (Steve Byers), a Hollywood actor home to reconnect with his roots, on a Christmas tree lot, sparks fly, uniting the two to save the school from closing right before Christmas Eve. A Christmas Break is produced by Reel One Entertainment. Tom Berry, Sebastian Battro, Louisa Cadywould, Breanne Hartley, Laurence Braun and Suzanne Chapman serve as executive producers. Graeme Campbell directs from a script by Jason Delaney.