Go Pro Today

Real-Life Couple Ben Lewis, Blake Lee to Star in Lifetime’s First-Ever Gay Romance Christmas Movie

Jacky Lai, Tony Giroux and Tzi Ma to lead “A Sugar & Spice Holiday,” network’s first movie centered on Asian-American family

| September 14, 2020 @ 11:30 AM
ben lewis blake lee

Luke Fontana

Lifetime has cast married actors Ben Lewis (“Arrow,” “The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Blake Lee (“Fam,” “Parks and Recreation”) as the stars of “The Christmas Setup,” the network’s first-ever holiday movie centered on a gay romance.

Additionally, the cable channel has set Jacky Lai (“V-Wars”), Tony Giroux (“Motherland: Fort Salem”) and Tzi Ma (“Mulan”) as the leads of “A Sugar & Spice Holiday,” Lifetime’s first film focused on an Asian-American family and and featuring an Asian director, writer, casting director and cast.

Described as a “feel-good LGBTQ holiday romance,” “The Christmas Setup” was set as part of Lifetime’s lineup of holiday movies for the season, which begin airing Oct. 23, last month. The movie follows New York lawyer Hugo (Lewis), who heads to Milwaukee with his best friend Madelyn (Ellen Wong) to spend the holidays with his mom Kate (Fran Drescher), who is also in charge of the local Christmas celebrations.

Also Read: Lifetime Sets Its First-Ever Christmas Movie Centered on a Gay Romance

Per Lifetime, “Ever the matchmaker, Kate arranges for Hugo to run into Patrick (Lee), Hugo’s high school friend and secret crush, who has recently returned after a successful stint in Silicon Valley. As they enjoy the local holiday festivities together, Hugo and Patrick’s attraction to each other is undeniable and it looks as though Kate’s Santa-style matchmaking is a success. But as Hugo receives word of a big promotion requiring a move to London, he must decide what is most important to him.”

“The Christmas Setup” is written by Michael J. Murray and executive produced by Danielle von Zerneck, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, Fernando Szew, Suzanne Berger and Arnie Zipursky, with Pat Mills directing.  The movie is produced by Neshama Entertainment in association with MarVista Entertainment and Wishing Floor Films.

Lifetime says it is “working closely” with GLAAD to “ensure the movie represents the LGBTQ community sensitively and accurately.”

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

“A Sugar & Spice Holiday” tells the story of a Chinese-American woman who draws on her family’s cultural traditions to spice up an old-fashioned Christmas baking competition.

Per Lifetime, the movie “follows Suzie (Lai), a rising young architect, who returns to her small hometown in Maine for Christmas where, her Chinese American family runs the local Lobster Bar. Following the loss of her beloved grandmother who was a legendary baker in their community, Suzie is guilted into following in her grandmother’s footsteps by entering the local gingerbread house competition. Teaming up with an old high school friend Billy (Giroux), who grew up to be a catch, Suzie must find the right recipes and mix of sugar and spice to win the competition and perhaps find some love in the process.”

“A Sugar & Spice Holiday” is written by Eirene Donohue and directed by Jennifer Liao. The film is executive produced by Nancy Bennett, Shawn Williamson and Jamie Goehring, with Judy Lee serving as casting director. The movie hails from  Lighthouse Pictures.

Lifetime says it is working with CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment) for the film.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)
Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and retur...
Fox/ABC/Amazon/FX
Series:  "Teen Mom 2"         Net:  MTV      Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1        Time: 8 p.m.
MTV
Series:  "16 and Recovering"         Net:  MTV      Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1        Time: 9 p.m.
MTV
Series:   "Transplant"       Net: NBC       Premiere Date:  Tuesday, Sept. 1       Time: 10 p.m.
NBC
Series:  "House of Payne"        Net:  BET     Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2      Time: 8 p.m.
BET
Series:  "Assisted Living"        Net:  BET     Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2      Time: 9 p.m.
BET
Series:  "A.P. Bio"         Net:  Peacock      Premiere Date:  Thursday, Sept. 3       Time: N/A
Peacock
Series:   "Raised by Wolves"        Net:  HBO Max     Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 3        Time: N/A
HBO Max
Series:  "Away"         Net: Netflix       Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 4         Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:  "Noughts + Crosses"         Net:  Peacock      Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 4        Time: N/A
Peacock
Series:  "The Boys"         Net:  Amazon Prime Video      Premiere Date:  Friday, Sept. 4       Time: N/A
Amazon Prime Video
Series:  "Black Love"        Net:  OWN      Premiere Date: Saturday, Sept. 5      Time: 9 p.m.
OWN
Series:  "Power Book II: Ghost"         Net:   Starz     Premiere Date:  Sunday, Sept. 6       Time: 9 p.m.
Starz
Series:   "American Ninja Warrior"       Net: NBC      Premiere Date:  Monday, Sept. 7       Time: 8 p.m.
NBC
Series:   "L.A's Finest"     Net: Spectrum Originals       Premiere Date:  Wednesday, Sept. 9       Time: N/A
Spectrum Originals
Series:  "Woke"         Net:  Hulu      Premiere Date:  Wednesday, Sept. 9       Time: N/A
Hulu
Series:  "Julie and the Phantoms"         Net:  Netflix      Premiere Date:  Thursday, Sept. 10       Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:  "The Duchess"         Net:  Netflix      Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 11        Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:  "Our Cartoon President"         Net:  Showtime     Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 13      Time: 8:30 p.m.
Showtime
Series:   "Dancing With the Stars"       Net: ABC       Premiere Date:  Monday, Sept. 14       Time: 8 p.m.
ABC
Series:  "The Third Day"         Net:  HBO      Premiere Date:  Monday, Sept. 14       Time: 9 p.m.
HBO
Series:  "We Are Who We Are"         Net:  HBO      Premiere Date:  Monday, Sept. 14       Time: 10 p.m.
HBO
Series:   "Enslaved"       Net: Epix       Premiere Date:  Monday, Sept. 14     Time: 10 p.m.
Epix
Series:  "Tosh.0"         Net:  Comedy Central      Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15        Time: 10 p.m.
Comedy Central
Series:  "Challenger"        Net:  Netflix      Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16     Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:  "Archer"         Net:  FXX      Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16        Time: 10 p.m.
FXX
Series:  "Departure"        Net:  Peacock      Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 17      Time: N/A
Peacock
Series:  "The Great Pottery Throw Down"        Net:  HBO Max     Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 17      Time: N/A
HBO Max
Series:  "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous"         Net: Netflix       Premiere Date:  Friday, Sept. 18       Time: N/A
Hulu
Series:  "Pen15"         Net: Hulu       Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18        Time: N/A
Hulu
Series:  "Ratched"         Net:  Netflix      Premiere Date:  Friday, Sept. 18       Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:   "World's Funniest Animals"       Net: The CW       Premiere Date:  Friday, Sept. 18      Time: 9 p.m.
The CW
Series: "L.A.'s Finest"*         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 21      Time: 8 p.m.  *Broadcast debut of Spectrum Originals series' first season
Fox
Series: "Filthy Rich"         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 21      Time: 9 p.m.
Fox
Series:  "The Masked Singer"         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23        Time: 8 p.m.
Fox
Series:  "I Can See Your Voice"         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23        Time: 9 p.m.
Fox
Series:   "Utopia"       Net: Amazon Prime Video       Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 25      Time: N/A
Amazon
Series: "A Wilderness of Error"         Net:  FX      Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 25      Time: 8 p.m.
FX
Series:  "The Simpsons"         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27        Time: 8 p.m.
Fox
Series:  "Bless the Harts"          Net:  Fox      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Sept. 27       Time: 8:30 p.m.
Fox
Series:  "Bob's Burgers"         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27        Time: 9 p.m.
Fox
Series:  "The Comey Rule"         Net: Showtime       Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27        Time: 9 p.m.
Showtime
Series:  "Family Guy"         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Sept. 27       Time: 9:30 p.m.
Fox
Series:  "Fargo"          Net:  FX      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Sept. 27       Time: 10 p.m.
FX
Series:  "Weakest Link"         Net:  NBC      Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29        Time: 8 p.m.
NBC
Series:  "Gangs of London"         Net:  AMC+      Premiere Date:   Thursday, Oct. 1      Time: N/A
AMC
Series:  "The Salisbury Poisonings"         Net: AMC+       Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 1        Time: N/A
AMC
Series:  "Connecting..."         Net:  NBC      Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 1        Time: 8:30 p.m.
NBC
Series:   "Monsterland"        Net:  Hulu      Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2        Time: N/A
Getty
Series:  "Emily in Paris"        Net:  Netflix      Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2      Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:  "Undercover Boss"         Net:  CBS      Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2        Time: 9 p.m.
CBS
Series:  "Warrior"        Net:  Cinemax      Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2      Time: 10 p.m.
Series:   "Pandora"       Net: The CW       Premiere Date:  Sunday, Oct. 4     Time: 8 p.m.
Series:  "The Good Lord Bird"         Net: Showtime       Premiere Date:  Sunday, Oct. 4       Time: 9 p.m.
Showtime
Series:   "Britannia"       Net: Epix       Premiere Date:  Sunday Oct. 4      Time: 9 p.m.
Epix
Series:  "The Walking Dead: World Beyond"         Net:  AMC      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Oct. 4      Time: 10 p.m.
AMC
Series:  "Soulmates"         Net: AMC       Premiere Date:  Monday, Oct. 5       Time: 10 p.m.
AMC
Series:   "Swamp Thing"*       Net: The CW       Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6      Time: 8 p.m. *Broadcast debut of DC Universe series' first season
DC Universe
Series:  "Ellen's Game of Games"        Net:  NBC      Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6      Time: 9 p.m.
NBC
Series:   "Next"        Net:  Fox      Premiere Date:  Tuesday, Oct. 6       Time: 9 p.m.
Fox
Series:   "Devils"       Net: The CW       Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7   Time: 8 p.m.
The CW
Series:  "Coroner"         Net:  The CW      Premiere Date:  Wednesday, Oct. 7       Time: 9 p.m.
The CW
Series:   "Supernatural"       Net: The CW       Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 8   Time: 8 p.m.
The CW
Series:   "The Outpost"       Net: The CW       Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 8   Time: 9 p.m.
The CW
Series:  "The Right Stuff"         Net:  Disney+      Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 9        Time: N/A
Disney+
Series:  "The Haunting of Bly Manor"         Net:  Netflix     Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 9        Time: N/A
Netflix
Series: "Fear the Walking Dead"          Net:  AMC      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Oct. 11       Time: 9 p.m.
AMC
Series:  "The Bachelorette"         Net:  ABC      Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13        Time: 8 p.m.
ABC
Series:   "Tell Me a Story"*       Net: The CW       Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13   Time: 9 p.m. *Broadcast debut of CBS All Access series' first season
The CW
Series:  "The Amazing Race"        Net:  CBS      Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14        Time: 9 p.m.
CBS
Series:  "Sistas"        Net:  BET      Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14     Time: 9 p.m.
BET
Series:  "Star Trek: Discovery"         Net: CBS All Access       Premiere Date:   Thursday, Oct. 15      Time: N/A
CBS All Access
Series:   "Helstrom"        Net:  Hulu       Premiere Date:  Friday, Oct. 16       Time: N/A
Hulu
Series:   "Grand Army"        Net:  Netflix       Premiere Date:  Friday, Oct. 16       Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:  "Shark Tank"        Net:  ABC      Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 16        Time: 9 p.m.
ABC
Series:  "America's Funniest Home Videos"        Net:  ABC      Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18        Time: 7 p.m.
ABC
Series:  "Supermarket Sweep"        Net:  ABC      Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18        Time: 8 p.m.
Getty
Series:  "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?"        Net:  ABC      Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18        Time: 9 p.m.
ABC
Series:  "Card Sharks"        Net:  ABC      Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18        Time: 10 p.m.
ABC
Series:   "Unsolved Mysteries"       Net: Netflix       Premiere Date:  Monday, Oct. 19      Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:  "The Voice"        Net:  NBC      Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 19        Time: 8 p.m.
NBC
Series:  "The Goldbergs"        Net:  ABC       Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21      Time: 8 p.m.
ABC
Series:  "The Conners"        Net:  ABC       Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21      Time: 9 p.m.
ABC
Series:  "black-ish"        Net:  ABC       Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21      Time: 9:30 p.m.
ABC
Series:  "Superstore"        Net:  NBC      Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 22       Time: 8 p.m.
NBC
Series:  "The Queen's Gambit"        Net:  Netflix      Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 23       Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:   "The Undoing"        Net:  HBO      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Oct. 25       Time: 9 p.m.
HBO
Series:  "American Housewife"        Net:  ABC       Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28      Time: 8:30 p.m.
ABC
Series:  "The Mandalorian"        Net:  Disney+      Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 30      Time: N/A
Disney+
Series:  "A Teacher"        Net:  FX on Hulu      Premiere Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10     Time: N/A
FX on Hulu
Series:  "This Is Us"        Net:  NBC      Premiere Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10      Time: 9 p.m.
NBC
Series:  "Chicago Med"        Net:  NBC      Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11      Time: 8 p.m.
NBC
Series:  "Chicago Fire"        Net:  NBC      Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11      Time: 9 p.m.
NBC
Series:  "Chicago PD"        Net:  NBC      Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11      Time: 10 p.m.
NBC
Series:  "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"        Net:  NBC      Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 12      Time: 9 p.m.
NBC
Series:  "The Blacklist"        Net:  NBC      Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 13      Time: 8 p.m.
NBC
Series:  "The Crown"         Net:  Netflix      Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 15        Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:   "Animaniacs"       Net: Hulu       Premiere Date:  Friday, Nov. 20       Time: N/A
Hulu
Series:  "The Stand"        Net:  CBS All Access      Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 17      Time: N/A
CBS All Access

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)

Related Content