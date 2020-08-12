Calls to RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline went up 34% more than normal on Aug. 9-10, the days that Lifetime aired its four-part docuseries “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein.”
The docuseries investigates the billionaire New York financier who was accused of using his connections to the rich and famous to shield his predatory and abusive behavior with young girls. Featuring women who describe how Epstein lured underaged girls, the doc delves into the reality the survivors must now face in the wake of Epstein’s suicide behind bars.
It also featured the number for the 24/7 hotline and other RAINN public service announcements.
“The Sunday and Monday that Surviving Jeffrey Epstein aired, RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline experienced a 34% increase in usage. We thank Lifetime Television for their partnership and are moved by the powerful impact that our work with the media continues to have in inspiring survivors to seek out the healing they deserve,” said RAINN president Scott Berkowitz.
“Providing a platform for these women to share their stories is just one piece of the puzzle. Being able to partner with RAINN to provide resources for others is incredibly rewarding, to help them move beyond being victims as they continue on their journey to become survivors,” said Kannie Yu LaPack, senior vice president of publicity and public affairs at Lifetime and LMN.
In addition to running the hotline, the anti-sexual violence organization also runs programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, and help organizations improve sexual assault prevention and response programs to “ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.” You can reach the National Sexual Assault Hotline by dialing 800-656-4673. You can also get help by visiting online.rainn.org.
Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)
Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.
Here’s when 35 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.