Pixar’s massive global success all started with the first “Toy Story,” making it one of the most beloved franchises in the past 30 years. The four “Toy Story” films premiered between 1995 and 2019, and now three years after “Toy Story 4,” audiences have the opportunity to finally fall in love with the real Buzz Lightyear — just like Andy did in 1995. The franchise’s latest film “Lightyear,” isn’t a sequel, but a pseudo-prequel spinoff introducing new characters to the “Toy Story” universe.

In short, Andy fell in love with the toy Buzz Lightyear after seeing a new blockbuster movie. “Lightyear” is that movie.

Here’s your complete cast and character guide to this brand new iteration of the franchise.