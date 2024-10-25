Rapper Lil Durk Arrested in Murder-for-Hire Plot in 2022 LA Shooting

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk was arrested by U.S. Marshalls on Thursday night in connection with a murder-for-hire plot involving another hip-hop star.

The 32-year-old Chicago rapper, whose real name is Durk Banks, was arrested in Florida and booked into Broward County Jail. He was being held without bail, pending charges related to a 2022 shooting.

Earlier on Thursday, five members of “Only the Family,” Durk’s hip-hop group, were indicted on federal charges in a plot to murder rapper Quando Rondo. Rondo survived a 2022 shooting at a Los Angeles gas station, but his cousin was killed. OTF targeted Rondo, according to investigators, because they believed he was involved in the 2020 murder of of King Von.

This wasn’t Durk’s first run-in with the law. In 2019, he was charged with five felonies — including criminal attempt to commit murder — in a case where a man was shot in the leg outside an Atlanta club. The case against Durk was dropped by prosecutors in 2022.

And earlier this month, Durk was hit with a civil lawsuit tied to a gang shooting of Chicago rapper FBG Duck in 2020.

Durk and rapper J. Cole won a Grammy in February for Best Melodic Rap Performance for their song “All My Life.”

His attorneys, Brian Bieber and Alek Ubieta, told TMZ that Durk will have his first appearance in federal court in Miami, Fl. on Friday.