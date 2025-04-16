Lil Nas X Says Face Paralysis Is Better After Hospital Stay: ‘I Can Give a Genuine Smile, So That’s Good’

“I’ve been chewing a lot so I can get this muscle stronger,” the rapper shares in a social media post

Lil Nas X (Getty Images)
Raquel Harris

Lil Nas X says his face is doing much better after he was hospitalized when he recently lost control of the right side.

“OK, so I’ve been chewing a lot so I can get this muscle stronger. Like, it’s much better, it’s much better,” Lil Nas X said in an Instagram story on Wednesday. “My eye still has to play catch up, but like, I can like, I can give a genuine smile, so that’s good. I’m still winking at m—s, but like, yeah.”

Lil Nas X
The Grammy-winning artist’s statement comes after the star uploaded a video of him laying down in a hospital bed.

Lil Nas X (Instagram @LilNasX)
“This is me doing a full smile right now, by the way,” Lil Nas X said while laughing. The video was captioned with “Soooo lost control of the right side of my face.”

“I’m just like, what the fuck? I can’t even laugh right bro, what the f
—k? Oh my God, bro. So… yeah,” Lil Nas X went on at the time.

He followed up the post by comforting his worried fans in an Instagram Story. Several commenters questioned if he was suffering from paralyzing conditions like Bell’s Palsy.

“Guys I am OK!! Stop being sad for me! Shake ur ass for me instead!” he said. “Imma look funny for a lil bit but that’s it.”

The rapper has yet to confirm any details related to the paralysis.

Lil Nas X
