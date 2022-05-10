Hamish Linklater (“Midnight Mass”) and Lili Taylor (“Outer Range”) have been cast as Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln in “Manhunt,” Apple’s limited series about the hunt for assassin John Wilkes Booth, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

The other new cast members are Patton Oswalt as war department detective Lafayette Baker; Brandon Flynn as Eddie Stanton Jr., a war department clerk and son of Edwin Stanton; Betty Gabriel as fashion designer and friend of Mary Lincoln, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Keckley; Will Harrison as David Herold, Booth’s accomplice; and Damian O’Hare as Thomas Eckert, Stanton’s right-hand man and a telegraph expert.

They join previously announced stars Tobias Menzies as Lincoln’s War Secretary Edwin Stanton, who leads the hunt; Anthony Boyle as John Wilkes Booth; Matt Walsh as Dr. Samuel Mudd, and Lovie Simone as Mary Simms a former slave of the doctor who helps treat the fugitive.

The series is based on James Swanson’s best-seller “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer;” the author also serves as an executive producer.

“Manhunt” is created, showrun and executive produced by Monica Beletsky (“Fargo,” “Friday Night Lights”). It’s the first series order from her overall deal with Apple TV+.

Carl Franklin (“Devil in a Blue Dress,” “Mindhunter”) directs and executive produces. Layne Eskridge executive produces under her POV Entertainment banner. Michael Rotenberg and Richard Abate executive produce on behalf of 3 Arts, and Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov executive produce for Walden Media.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios, and co-produced by Lionsgate, in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media and 3 Arts Entertainment.