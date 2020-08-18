Lilly Singh to Play Every Character in Primetime Sketch Show at NBC
Two-episode “Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh” will be shot at the late-night host’s home “with minimal crew and proper safety protocols enforced”
Jennifer Maas | August 18, 2020 @ 6:00 AM
Last Updated: August 18, 2020 @ 6:18 AM
NBC
NBC has ordered a two-episode, primetime sketch show from Lilly Singh starring Lilly Singh — and only Lilly Singh — called “Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh.”
“Sketchy Times” will see the “A Little Late” host “perform in multiple sketches where she portrays every character and satirize how we’re all adjusting to the new normal,” per NBC. “Each episode will feature a specific theme and include her signature musical parodies.”
All production on the two-episode sketch series will be shot at the NBC-late night host’s home “with minimal crew and proper safety protocols enforced.”
Air dates for the “Sketchy Times” episodes will be announced in the coming weeks.
“Lilly has always created content that is original, relatable and of the moment,” Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, NBC Entertainment’s co-presidents of scripted programming. “Now more than ever, her unique comedic style is the perfect antidote to help us through these challenging times.”
Singh, whose freshman late-night series “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” was renewed for Season 2 at NBC in May, added: “Ten years ago I started playing every character in my sketches because my friends were all ‘stop annoying us to be a part of your skits. With ‘Sketchy Times,’ I’m going to play every character because me, myself and I have been training for this moment.”
Singh, Keisha Zollar and Sean O’Connor will write for “Sketchy Times,” with Singh, O’Connor and Polly Auritt executive producing.
“Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh” will be produced by Universal Television and Unicorn Island Productions.
Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)
Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.
Here’s when 47 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.