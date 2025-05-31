‘Lilo & Stitch’ Stays No. 1 at Box Office as ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Takes $7.5 Million Opening Day

Disney remake heads for $61.5 million second weekend

Stitch in Disney’s live-action LILO & STITCH. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2025 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Stitch in Disney’s live-action LILO & STITCH. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2025 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved.

As expected, Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” will easily hold on to No. 1 to close out May at the box office, earning an industry estimated $61.5 million in its second weekend.

Such a result would put the latest Disney remake at a two-weekend domestic total of $278 million, enough to exceed the inflation adjusted total of the original “Lilo & Stitch” in 2002 after just 10 full days of theatrical play. The film is on pace for a final domestic total of around $450 million, so it will be up to overseas holds to determine whether it reaches $1 billion worldwide.

The big wide release of the weekend is Sony/Columbia’s “Karate Kid: Legends,” the new legacy sequel to the “Karate Kid” series which earned $7.5 million on opening day and which is projected by Sony for $21-23 million weekend from 3,809 locations.

That puts it third on this weekend’s charts behind the $27 million second weekend of “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,” which is estimated for a $122 million 10-day domestic total that is consistent with the $124 million pace set by “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” in 2018.

It’s a so-so start that is slightly below pre-release projections for a $25 million opening. With a $45 million budget, “Karate Kid: Legends” will hope to find a foothold with nostalgic Gen Xers, teen audiences and fans of the “Karate Kid” series “Cobra Kai,” the latter of whom have driven the film to an A- grade on CinemaScore and an 88% Rotten Tomatoes audience score.

More to come…

Roseanne Barr at the "Roseanne" Press Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel on March 23, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Read Next
Roseanne Barr Says ABC 'Spied' on Her to Set Up a Downfall: 'They Monitored Everything I Did'

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

Comments