‘Lilo & Stitch’ Stays No. 1 at Box Office as ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Takes $7.5 Million Opening Day

As expected, Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” will easily hold on to No. 1 to close out May at the box office, earning an industry estimated $61.5 million in its second weekend.

Such a result would put the latest Disney remake at a two-weekend domestic total of $278 million, enough to exceed the inflation adjusted total of the original “Lilo & Stitch” in 2002 after just 10 full days of theatrical play. The film is on pace for a final domestic total of around $450 million, so it will be up to overseas holds to determine whether it reaches $1 billion worldwide.

The big wide release of the weekend is Sony/Columbia’s “Karate Kid: Legends,” the new legacy sequel to the “Karate Kid” series which earned $7.5 million on opening day and which is projected by Sony for $21-23 million weekend from 3,809 locations.

That puts it third on this weekend’s charts behind the $27 million second weekend of “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,” which is estimated for a $122 million 10-day domestic total that is consistent with the $124 million pace set by “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” in 2018.

It’s a so-so start that is slightly below pre-release projections for a $25 million opening. With a $45 million budget, “Karate Kid: Legends” will hope to find a foothold with nostalgic Gen Xers, teen audiences and fans of the “Karate Kid” series “Cobra Kai,” the latter of whom have driven the film to an A- grade on CinemaScore and an 88% Rotten Tomatoes audience score.



