A poster for Netflix series “Emily in Paris” got the graffiti treatment, but star Lily Collins took it in style.

On Sunday, Collins shared an Instagram video showing a man walking down the street, but stopping in awe/shock when he spots a defaced “Emily in Paris” poster. In addition to some scribbles over the show title, Emily’s eyes and nose have been given a pink, almost zombie-like hue, with skeleton-esque squiggles over the character’s mouth.

“I can’t say I love the new look, Em. But A for effort…,” Collins captioned the pic.

The 10-episoide Season 2 of “Emily in Paris” dropped on Netflix Dec. 22.

The new season finds Emily “still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life,” per Netflix’s logline. “After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.”

“Emily in Paris” is from creator and showrunner Darren Star. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions and Jax Media.

The series stars Collins, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and William Abadie, with recurring guest star Kate Walsh, and Season 2 new cast members Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard.