Lily Rabe Joins HBO Max’s ‘Love and Death’ as Betty Gore

Lily Rabe has joined HBO Max’s true-crime series “Love and Death,” where she’ll play Betty Gore.

“Love and Death” revolves around infamous Texas axe murderer Candy Montgomery, who will be played by Elizabeth Olsen. Jesse Plemons will play Allan Gore, whose affair with Montgomery led to the murder of her friend (and Allan’s wife) Betty Gore. Patrick Fugit also stars.

The series is based on the book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” and a collection of articles from “Texas Monthly.” Here is the logline: “Two church going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe.”

Written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, “Love and Death” is the second streaming limited series project to revolve around Montgomery, who killed her church-going friend with an ax in the 1980s. Elisabeth Moss is playing Candy in a Hulu series from Robin Veith with Nick Antosca.

“Love and Death” is produced by Lionsgate, executive produced by Kelley through David E. Kelley Productions; Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films; Lesli Linka Glatter; Scott Brown and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly; Matthew Tinker; Michael Klick and Helen Verno.