Showtime is developing a limited series about the life of entertainer and activist Lena Horne, with Horne’s granddaughter Jenny Lumet writing and executive producing.
Lumet will write the first few episodes with her longtime producing partner, Alex Kurtzman. The series will be produced by CBS TV Studios and Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout. Heather Kadin will serve as an executive producer as well.
“Bringing my grandmother’s story to the screen required a multi-generational effort,” said Lumet. “Grandma passed her stories to my mother, who now passes them to me, so I may pass them to the children of our family. Lena’s story is so intimate and at the same time, it’s the story of America – America at its most honest, most musical, most tragic and most joyous. It’s crucial now. Especially now. She was the love of my life.”
The series is titled, “Blackbird: Lena Horne America,” after Horne’s favorite poem, “Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Blackbird.”
Per Showtime, the series “will span 60 years of her life, from dancing at the Cotton Club when she was 16, through World War II and stardom of the MGM years, McCarthyism, the civil rights movement and her triumphant return to Broadway. The series will encompass her deepest relationships: Paul Robeson, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Joe Louis, Billie Holiday, Hattie McDaniel, Ava Gardner and Orson Welles, to name a few. A direct descendant of slaves and their enslavers, Horne had to navigate stardom during Jim Crow. She laid herself down and made herself a bridge for everyone who came after her, and finally achieved her own liberation to become one of America’s greatest legends.”
Lumet is currently the executive producer and co-creator of the upcoming CBS drama series “Clarice,” a sequel to “Silence of the Lambs,” and serves as co-creator and showrunner of the upcoming CBS All Access series “The Man Who Fell to Earth.”
16 White Actors Miscast in Nonwhite Roles, From Mickey Rooney to Emma Stone (Photos)
Katharine Hepburn in "Dragon Seed" (1944) Caucasian Hepburn played a Chinese woman in this big-screen adaptation of the Pearl S. Buck novel.
Marlon Brando in "The Teahouse of the August Moon" (1956) Brando starred as an Okinawan translator for the U.S. Army in this comedy about the American occupation of the island nation.
John Wayne in "Conquerer" (1956) Wayne was cast as Mongol conquerer Genghis Khan in what's considered by many to be one of the worst films of all time.
Charlton Heston in "Touch of Evil" (1958) Heston starred as Ramon Miguel Vargas in the 1958 crime film, a Mexican narcotics officer.
Mickey Rooney in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" (1961) More caricature than character, Rooney starred as the buck-toothed, Japanese Mr. Yunioshi in the 1961 film, which has faced volumes of criticism since.
Natalie Wood in "West Side Story" (1961) Wood plays a Puerto Rican teenager in the 1961 musical film, although she was Russian-American in real life.
Laurence Olivier in "Othello" (1965) Not only did the white actor play a Moor in 1965's "Othello," he did so while wearing blackface.
Al Pacino in "Scarface" (1983) Pacino plays a Cuban gangster in the 1983 film, and many criticized his over-the-top accent as offensive.
Anthony Hopkins in "Mask of Zorro" (1998) Welsh actor Hopkins starred as the Spanish Zorro, a.k.a. Don Diego de la Vega, in the 1998 film.
Rob Schneider in "50 First Dates" (2004) Schneider seems to play a different ethnicity in every Adam Sandler movie. In "The Waterboy" he was the "You can do it!" guy, in "Big Daddy," he was a Middle-Eastern deliveryman, and in "50 First Dates," he plays a native Hawaiian. Badly.
Mike Myers in "The Love Guru" (2008) Myers played an Indian-American guru in the roundly panned movie, in which he dressed up a lot of racist jokes in a terrible accent.
Every character from "21" (2008) The movie follows a group of math students who come up with a card counting strategy to win big in Vegas. While the movie had a predominantly white cast, the real life MIT students were all Asian-American.
Jake Gyllenhaal in "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time" (2010) Gyllenhaal plays a Middle-Eastern prince in the film, which many called "insulting" and "the perfect example of whitewashing."
Johnny Depp in "Lone Ranger" (2013) Like Mara, Johnny Depp played a Native American in Disney's film, which sparked outrage among fans and critics despite the actor's claims that his great-grandmother had mostly Cherokee blood.