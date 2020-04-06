Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and ‘Hamilton’ Cast Surprise Young Superfan With Virtual Performance (Video)

One little girl got the virtual-surprise of a lifetime on Sunday night’s edition of John Krasinski’s new YouTube series “Some Good News.”

Krasinski brought nine-year-old Aubrey onto the show to cheer her up after her dream of seeing “Hamilton” live in her home state of Florida, was dashed due to coronavirus-related cancellations.

On a scale of one to 10, Aubrey ranked her love of “Hamilton” at “a million.”

Also Read: Dua Lipa's Virtual 'Late Late Show' Performance of 'Don't Start Now' Proves We're All Doing Zoom Wrong (Video)

Of course, the actor turned web show host promised to fly Aubrey and her mother to see Hamilton live on Broadway in New York when it opens up again.

That was just one of many surprises for the nine-year-old, who mentioned she had watched “Mary Poppins Returns” just a few days before.

“Something tells me you might be a bigger fan of my wife’s than mine,” Krasinski said.

“About the same,” she said, before admitting, “I’ve never really seen ‘The Office’ or whatever. I’ve seen a bunch of memes on it.”

“Excuse me?” Krasinski said. “Okay. How very endearing.”

Also Read: Tony Awards Postponed Indefinitely as Broadway Theaters Remain Shut

But instead of letting his feelings get hurt, the benevolent Krasinski brought out his wife and Mary Poppins portrayer herself, Emily Blunt, to say hello to her via video chat.

When Aubrey proceeded to sing the praises of “Hamilton” star Lin Manuel-Miranda, the couple joked that obviously Blunt is “the best part” of the movie and that Miranda is “more of a backup dancer.”

That’s when Miranda himself jumped on the video call to sing the girl her favorite song from “Hamilton” — with a little help from the original Broadway cast, including: Jasmine Cephas Jones, Phillipa Soo, Andrew Chapelle, Ariana DeBose, Thayne Jasperson, Sydney James Harcourt, Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Okieriete Onaodowan, Ephraim Sykes, Javier Muñoz, Carleigh Bettiol, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Austin Smith, Betsy Struxness, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Jon Rua, Leslie Odom, Jr., Sasha Hutchings, Neil Haskell, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, and Seth Stewart.

Watch the performance above and a little behind-the-scenes tweet on how it was all put together below: