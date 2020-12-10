Lin-Manuel Miranda to Write Songs for Disney’s ‘Encanto’

Walt Disney Animation Studios announced a new animated feature film during the Disney Investor Day presentation: “Encanto,” an original series that will feature new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Set in Colombia, the musical comedy will feature songs in both Spanish and English and which WDAS creative head Jennifer Lee says “is not afraid to dive into the chaos of family.” The film will be directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, Charise Castro Smith as co-director and writer. The film is set for release in November.

“Encanto” was one of several projects announced by Walt Disney Animation, which is working on several Disney+ series based on recent films including “Big Hero 6,” “Princess and the Frog,” and “Zootopia.” Pixar also announced a new original feature film set for release next summer called “Luca,” based on the childhood of director Enrico Casarosa. It will be released this June.