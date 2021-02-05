The Lincoln Project offered a searing response Friday evening after the resignation of co-founder Jennifer Horn.

Horn resigned from the anti-Trump group amid a slew of sexual assault allegations against fellow co-founder John Weaver. In a statement to the New York Times on Friday, she called Weaver’s behavior “grotesque and inappropriate,” saying, “It is clear at this point that my views about how the Lincoln Project’s efforts are managed, and the best way to move the Lincoln Project forward into the future in the wake of these awful events, have diverged.”

In response, The Lincoln Project issued a statement suggesting Horn had other motivations for resigning, and accusing her of asking for a pay raise amid the group’s recent turmoil.

“Forty-eight hours ago, at a moment when the Lincoln Project was under attack from the Trump organization and their propaganda allies, Jennifer Horn, in written communication, requested from the Lincoln Project an immediate ‘signing bonus’ payment of $250,000 and a $40,000 per month consulting contract,” the statement read.

Those demands, the group said, came after Horn requested in December “a board seat on the Lincoln Project, a television show, a podcast hosting assignment, and a staff to manage these endeavors. She also stated her goal was ‘to establish immediate and long-term financial security.'”

The statement concluded: “These demands were unanimously rejected by the management committee and board. We immediately accepted Jennifer Horn’s resignation from the Lincoln Project. We wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

Another Lincoln Project co-founder, Steve Schmidt, added in a tweet that he “voted no” to Horn’s demands and “would do so again.” He said, “I wish Jennifer well. We are in the Democracy fight. Our values diverged. The fight continues. “

Horn’s resignation came after The Lincoln Project split with Weaver on Jan. 31, following a New York Times report in which the co-founder was accused by 21 men of sending unwanted sexually explicit messages.

“John Weaver led a secret life that was built on a foundation of deception at every level. He is a predator, a liar, and an abuser,” The Lincoln Project said in a statement at the time. “We extend our deepest sympathies to those who were targeted by his deplorable and predatory behavior. We are disgusted and outraged that someone in a position of power and trust would use it for these means.”

