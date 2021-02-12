Lincoln Project Co-Founder Steve Schmidt Resigns Over Handling of Harassment Allegations

Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt resigned from its board Friday to suppress the growing rumble about the organization’s mishandling of harassment claims against another founder, John Weaver.

Schmidt will take a temporary leave of absence, then step down from its board but remain with the organization in an executive capacity. In a lengthy statement, Schmidt shared personal details of being sexually assaulted as a teenager and attempted to explain his response to the accusations against Weaver, which were broadly criticized.

“I am incandescently angry about it,” Schmidt said of accusations that Weaver made unwanted sexual advances to several young men. “I am angry because I know the damage that he caused to me, and I know the journey that lies ahead for every young man that trusted, feared and was abused by John Weaver.”

“It was just a touch — a light one — and it lasted for only a moment,” Schmidt detailed. “I was a 13-year-old boy at the Rock Hill Boy Scout Camp. His name was Ray, and he was the camp medic. The older scouts called him ‘Gay Ray,’ and taunted and teased us about our inevitable encounter with him when the itch of the mosquito bites became too much to bear. It happened almost precisely like the older kids said it would. Covered in bites, I went to the Medical Cabin. He told me to take my clothes off. I complied. He looked at my body and examined the bites, just like they said he would. He began applying an ointment just like they said he would. I remember being paralyzed as his hands moved up my body and brushed over my penis. I remember all of this with perfect clarity up to the moment I was touched.”

More to come…