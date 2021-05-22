Viral Library Rockers The Linda Lindas Sign with Epitaph Records

Get ready for more angsty adolescent tunes from The Linda Lindas. The all-girl, Asian American and Latinx punk band that rocked the internet this week has inked a deal with Epitaph Records.

Earlier this month, the band kicked off the AAPI Heritage Month celebration at the Los Angeles Public Library. It wasn’t until Thursday, however, that a video of their performance of the song “Racist, Sexist Boy” racked up millions of views and major props from some rock icons.

Spin caught that The Linda Lindas’s set, which included covers of bands like The Muffs and Bikini Kill, had been posted to the Epitaph Records YouTube page on Friday. On Saturday, the Los Angeles punk label confirmed the deal to Variety.

Formed in 2018, bandmates Bella, Lucia, Eloise and Mila are just 16, 14, 13 and 10 years old, respectively. Their classic covers and fearless attitudes quickly garnered admiration from the local punk scene, leading to gigs with Bikini Kill, Best Coast, Money Mark and veteran L.A. punk acts like the Dils and Alley Cats.

The young rockers practically came out of the womb with alt street cred. Mila’s father is Grammy-winning producer-engineer Carlos de la Garza, who has worked with acts like Paramore, Cherry Glazerr, Best Coast and Bad Religion. Eloise’s father is Martin Wong, co-founder and editor of Giant Robot, an Asia American pop culture magazine.

Showbiz connections or not, it’s clear that The Linda Lindas have a passion for music — and for setting “blockhead” boys straight when necessary. The band’s social media accounts describe them as “sisters, cousins and friends who play music together because it’s fun!!”