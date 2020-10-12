Linda Yaccarino Promoted to Chairman of NBCU Global Advertising and Partnerships

Longtime sales exec now in charge of data strategy and local and regional sports network sales

NBCUniversal has promoted Linda Yaccarino to chairman of global advertising and partnerships.

Yaccarino will add local advertising sales and data strategy to her purview, along with continuing to oversee national advertising sales, ad sales marketing, and global partnerships. Earlier this year, NBCU unified its linear and digital assets as One Platform, which coincided with the launch of its ad-supported streaming service Peacock. Today’s move was the next part of that plan, NBCU says.

Under Yaccarino, NBCU will launch a new data strategy unit, which will be led by a soon-to-be-named chief data officer. Strategic Initiatives, led by senior vice president Kathy Kelly-Brown, will also join Yaccarino’s team, uniting Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal’s Symphony efforts under the broader Advertising and Partnerships mantle.

“Linda has done a fantastic job moving the advertising business forward, not just for NBCUniversal, but the industry at large,” said Jeff Shell, CEO, NBCUniversal. “I’m excited for her to continue architecting the future of the ad-supported ecosystem and uniting all assets of this company to make us the best possible partner for our customers around the world.”

Yaccarino has been with NBCU since 2011 and has led the company’s ad sales since 2012.

You can read a division-wide memo sent by Yaccarino this morning: