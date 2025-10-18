Lindsay Dougherty Re-Elected as Hollywood Teamsters Secretary-Treasurer

The head of Teamsters Local 399 will serve another three-year term after receiving nearly 71% of the vote

Lindsay Dougherty has been re-elected as secretary-treasurer of Hollywood Teamsters 399 in the union’s latest leadership vote and will serve another three-year term through 2028.

With approximately 37% of the 5,700-member union participating, Dougherty received 70.97% of the vote. She is joined by incoming president Joshua Staheli, who replaces the retiring Kenny Farnell, along with vice president Shaun Ryan and recording secretary Amy Gorton, who is the union’s communications director. The three elected trustees are Robert Paulsen, Joe Mora and Philip Quansah.

Known for her fiery, passionate speeches at union rallies, Dougherty also serves as the head of the Teamsters Motion Picture and Theatrical Trades Division and International Teamsters At-Large Vice President. Under her leadership, Hollywood Teamsters has spoken out against mergers like the potential Nexstar-Tegna merger that came under scrutiny during the five-day suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Teamsters are one of the most democratic Unions. Giving the voting power to our rank-and-file members from contract campaigns to leadership positions both on a Local and International level. I am proud to have the confidence of our members to serve and represent for the next 3-years,” said Dougherty in a statement.

“It’s no surprise to industry workers that these last several years have been difficult. The work to stabilize our industry alongside our strong members, and Hollywood Unions and Guilds, continues. Nothing moves without the Teamsters from drivers, locations, casting, caterers and more. Our team is ready to continue the work to fight for and represent our members every day to build a better and stronger future,” the statement continued.

