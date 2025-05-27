Lindsay Lohan credited manifestation and Netflix as the sources responsible for her acting career comeback, mentioning that she started conjuring up hopes for a three-picture deal with the streamer during the COVID pandemic.

“It was really Netflix. And I was manifesting it. During COVID, I was like, ‘I want to work with Netflix.’ I kept writing it in my journal and saying it,” Lohan told Elle magazine for an interview for the publication’s summer 2025 issue. “And then that’s what happened. I was like, ‘Oh, it’d be nice to do three films with them, and then see where that goes. And then I definitely want to do my first feature back with Disney.’ So I manifested that, and I’m manifesting this movie now.”

She continued, mentioning that she would eventually like to pivot to more dramatic work in the future.

“I always want to make movies like that—things that make people happy and bring people together,” Lohan said. “I love making movies for that reason—for people to escape and find something that they can take into their own life and realize everything’s going to be okay. But with Netflix, I was like, ‘Okay, now we need to be thinking about other stuff.’ I can’t do movies like these forever.”

After taking a decade-long break from acting, Lohan made her return to acting in 2022 when she starred in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas,” which led to her signing a two-picture deal with the company. She then went on to star in other “Irish Wish” and “Our Little Secret” as part of the business partnership with the streamer.

While the actress said she enjoys making feel-good flicks, she added that she’s looking forward working on her new Hulu TV series “Count My Lies,” which is based on the novel by Sophie Stava.

“It’s going to be nice to do something different. I was talking to the writers and showrunners yesterday and told them, ‘I don’t know if you realize, but this is the first time where I don’t have to have a romantic interest, where I don’t have to kiss someone at the end of the movie.’ Which is so refreshing—to not have to be that girl for once,” Lohan explained.

In the spirit of manifestation, Lohan went to share that she’s also interested in tackling another “dark comedy” like her hit film “Mean Girls” and pitched several actors and filmmakers she would love to collaborate with.

“That kind of meaty, good, funny movie—a smart comedy. Not a rom-com, just a straightforward funny movie. I’m excited to be doing this drama. I’d love to work with some dream directors,” Lohan said. “Maybe Quentin Tarantino. Also, I’d love to work with Julianne Moore — I don’t know why I’ve never played her daughter. Maybe now I’d be her younger sister. I’d also love to work with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. Maybe something ‘Sopranos’-y, since I am Italian.”

Lohan is set to reprise her role as Anna Coleman alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in the sequel to their popular 2003 film “Freaky Friday.” The Disney film, titled “Freakier Friday” is directed by Nisha Ganatra and hits theaters Aug. 8.