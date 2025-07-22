Lindsay Lohan Recalls How Jamie Lee Curtis Demanded Name Tags on ‘Freaky Friday’ Set: ‘I’m Number One on the Call Sheet’ 

Lindsay Lohan distinctly remembers how her first impression of Jamie Lee Curtis on the set of “Freaky Friday” was tagged by an unusual demand.

In a two-way chat with one another for People, Lohan recalled her nerves those first days on set of the body-swap comedy, because Curtis arrived and immediately wanted everyone to wear name tags.

“I was nervous when I first met you,” Lohan said. “Because I remember you came onto set and you wanted everyone to wear name tags. You said ‘I’m number one on the call sheet, so you listen to me.’ And you said one day [I’m] going to be number one on that call sheet and I was like – yeah, that’s the dream.”

She continued: “You also told me something very important during the first ‘Freaky Friday,’ you said the way you show up to set every day depicts how every day is going to go and you set the tone. Leave everything and anything that there may be at home because that tone sets everyone’s tone for the day.”

Curtis later told People that the real reason “Freakier Friday” – the sequel 20 years in the making – came about was because of the genuine connection and trust she and Lohan cultivated shooting the first. The pair bonded and stayed in contact for years.

“I know I can trust her,” she said. “I can’t say that about a lot of people. I do know that if I tell her something, it’s gonna stay with her. We’ve both been through hard things, ’cause we’re alive and life is hard. And we’re not dead yet. So the truth of our experience together, it belies all of the kind of showbizzy stuff. We connected, and we really stayed connected. And that is special and rare for me.”

Lohan added: “‘Safe’ is a very important word to me. I have to feel safe around people. And Jamie is one of those people for me. Like, I feel very safe with you. I feel safe telling you things. So it’s — I know you said “trust,” but for me it’s ‘safe.’”