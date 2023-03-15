Lindsey Graham Goes Ballistic on Biden’s Russian Policy: ‘Rodney Dangerfield of World Leaders – Nobody Respects You!’ (Video)

Republican South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham had a lot to say on how the United States, specifically President Joe Biden, should respond after a Russian jet collided with a U.S. drone over the Black Sea.

“We should hold them accountable, and say that if you ever get near another U.S. jet flying in international waters, your airplane will be shot down,” Graham said while visiting Fox News’ “Hannity” on Tuesday. “What would Ronald Reagan do right now? He would start shooting Russian planes down if they were threatening our assets. American foreign policy is in free fall.”

Graham continued, claiming that BIden’s weakness simply prompts more international aggression, particularly from Russia.

“All I can tell you is that on multiple fronts, we’re in a dangerous situation. Weakness breathes provocation,” Graham said. “A spy balloon over the United States shooting down an American drone — a multimillion dollar drone. They know they can get away with it. Mexico is blaming us for the fetanyl crisis, and Joe Biden is like a deer in headlights. He needs to up his game quickly.”

Graham doubled down on Biden, saying that all this chaos started when the president pulled out of Afghanistan, which after 20 years, was the longest war in American history. Still, that wasn’t enough time for Graham.

“That set everything else in motion. Obama is president, Putin invades Ukraine. Biden gets elected president, Putin is trying to dismantle Ukraine. The border is completely broken. The Mexican president is taunting the United States, belitting the Republican Party, claiming that Mexico is not responsible for the poisoning of America to fetanyl, and our commander in chief is sitting around playing the fiddle, while the world burns.”

He continued: “President Biden, you’re the Rodney Dangerfield of world leaders. No one respects you. And if you don’t change your game and up your game, we’re going to have World War III.”

Sean Hannity then suggested the U.S. shoot down two of Russia’s drones to send a message.

“You shoot down one of ours, we’ll shoot down two the first time, 10 the next time,” the host proclaimed.

Graham agreed and went on to praise Trump for his handling of crises.

“Do you believe for one minute that Russia would have done this on Trump’s watch? Do you believe for one minute that Russia would invade Ukraine if Donald Trump was the president of the United States?”

The senator continued to blame Biden’s weakness, stating that it just emboldens America’s enemies and will cause the war against Ukraine to spin out of control.

“There is no fear of Joe Biden, his policies are not working. We are being walked on, we are being crapped on,” Graham said. “We’re about to have a major war, ’cause China is sizing up Biden and they’re going to go into Taiwan if we don’t up our game in Ukraine.”

Graham concluded by stating that France and Germany were going to have consequences for not helping their neighbor Ukraine amid Russia’s long-standing war.

Watch the full segment in the video above.