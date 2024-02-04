Sen. Lindsey Graham spent some time on “Fox News Sunday” and was ready to rip into President Joe Biden’s decision to launch airstrikes against more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria. Graham mocked the effort and told Shannon Bream, “The only Iranian we killed in Syria or Iraq is some dumbass that doesn’t know to get out of the way.”

Earlier in the segment, Bream said that there were “attacks on U.S. interests” after the 2020 assassination of Qasem Soleimani. Graham quickly retorted, “Yeah, but they were in a box.”

“I don’t remember it like this,” he continued. “One hundred and sixty attacks will kill one guy? We got out of the Iranian nuclear agreement, we cut their money off, they were the weakest they’ve been. Now they’re the strongest and most provocative.”

“Admiral, here’s what we need to do. You need to hit something Ayatollah, Ayatollah values. His leadership team, like a Soleimani, or take him out of the oil business. If we hit their oil infrastructure, you don’t need manned aircraft. They’ve got four refineries you can see from space. If you knock one of them out, they would stop this.”

“Our American troops are in harm’s way,” Graham continued. “If the goal is to deter Iran, you’re failing miserably. If the goal is to protect American troops, you’re not achieving your goal. If you’ve convinced Iran we don’t want a wider war, they believe you — ‘Oh, I don’t want a war with you’ — they got the message.”

“They’re not afraid of us. They were afraid of Trump. They’re not afraid of us. Look what happened in Afghanistan in ’21. Look what happened in Europe in 2022. 2023, Hamas attacks Israel, it’s not working. We need to change our policy. People are not afraid of us,” Graham insisted.

“This idea of hitting hundreds of targets doesn’t matter. The only Iranian we killed in Syria or Iraq is some dumbass that doesn’t know to get out of the way. We gave them a week’s notice,” Graham said. “If there are another round of strikes coming, I hope they really will hurt Iran in their pocketbook or kill their leadership, because if you don’t, nothing changes.

In addition to strikes in Syria and Iran referenced by Graham, NBC News reported that American and British troops “conducted strikes against 36 Houthi targets at 13 locations” that included “multiple underground storage facilities, command and control, missile systems, UAV storage and operations sites, radars, and helicopters,” according to U.S. Central Command. NBC is the only news outlet embedded with the U.S. Navy in the Red Sea.

Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said on MSNBC, “We are going to hold those groups accountable who are attacking our forces. And of course, we are going to protect commercial shipping through that Red Sea area as well.”

