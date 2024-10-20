Lindsey Graham Goes Off on Republicans Supporting Kamala Harris: ‘What the Hell Are You Doing?!’ | Video

Sen. Lindsey Graham is frustrated by Republicans voting for Kamala Harris this November. “Every Republican supporting her, what the hell are you doing?! You’re supporting the most radical nominee in the history of American politics,” he asserted to “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker, who pointed out that several GOP leaders supporting Harris are “former Trump administration officials.”

“What are you doing? You’re trying to convince me that Donald Trump’s rhetoric is the danger to this country?” Graham added. “The danger to this country is the policies of Biden and Harris. Her fingerprints are all over this disaster. And I can’t take four more years of this crap. When you support her, you’re supporting four more years of garbage policy.”

At this point, Welker deftly shifted the conversation to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, which she noted Trump has called “a day of love” despite police officers being “beaten with baseball bats and flagpoles.” She asked, “Is that what you consider a day of love, senator?”

“Most people didn’t enter the Capitol. The ones who did need to be punished,” Graham said. “But most people came up there, thought the election was stolen. At the end of the day, the people who broke into the Capitol being punished, I support that. But here we are, 16 days from the election, and you haven’t asked me one question about how Kamala Harris is going to get America on the right track, because she has no plan.”

Welker interjected and noted that she spoke with Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro about Harris’ plan for the country and hoped to keep the conversation with Graham focused on Trump — something Graham wasn’t open to.

“But all the questions have been about Donald Trump’s rhetoric. They haven’t been about how do we make America safe and prosperous again. They have no plan; President Trump does,” Graham said.

Welker again attempted to ask Graham if he believes Jan. 6 was a “day of love.” He answered, “Most people there didn’t attack the Capitol. They came out of love of the country. The people who did attack the Capitol, you know, they’re in jail.”

You can watch the full interview with Sen. Lindsay Graham in the video above.