Linkin Park’s New Lead Singer Explains Backing Danny Masterson in Rape Trial: ‘I Misjudged Him’

Linkin Park just announced earlier this week that the band has re-formed with new lead singer Emily Armstrong. She took to social media Friday to apologize for supporting “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson during his rape trial. Armstrong, also known as part of the band Dead Sara, expressed her regret via an Instagram story. She explained, “I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him.”

Armstrong’s post read in full, “Hi, I’m Emily. I’m new to so many of you, and I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back.”

“Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty.”

“To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes,” Armstrong concluded.

Though Armstrong has not spoken about her connections with the Church of Scientology (of which Masterson is a member), she was photographed at the religion’s 44th Anniversary Gala and has been described on the church’s official news site as a “prominent member,” along with stars including John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Jenna Elfman, Erika Christensen and Laura Prepon.

Aaron Smith-Levin, the content creator behind the YouTube account “Growing Up Scientology,” said that Armstrong remains a member of the church, citing mutual friends. He also asserted that she does not believe Masterson is truly guilty, but he did not provide substantive evidence for this claim.

“So I’ve been contacted by mutual friends of mine and Emily who are still in Scientology. I’ve been contacted by people who know Emily outside of Scientology. She is 100% still a Scientologist,” Smith-Levin said in a video published Friday.

“I don’t think it’s fair to expect her to distance herself from Scientology. I do think it is fair to expect her to distance herself from Danny Masterson,” he added. “Here’s why she won’t. Because she is a Scientologist. And Danny Masterson is in good standing with Scientology. And she does not believe that Danny Masterson committed these rapes.”

Fans of Linkin Park have engaged in speculation about Armstrong’s beliefs in part because the band’s former lead singer, Chester Bennington, died by suicide in 2017. Bennington publicly struggled with his mental health for several years, and Scientologists are known to be strongly opposed to psychiatrists and psychiatric medicine.

The band announced its revival on Thursday. Armstrong is joined by newcomer drummer Colin Brittain, as well as existing Linkin Park band members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell and Joe Hahn. The band also debuted its new song “The Emptiness Machine,” and announced an upcoming album, “From Zero,” to be released on Nov. 15.

In 2023, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2001 and 2003. The former actor will be eligible for parole after 25-and-a-half years served. In total, three women accused Masterson of having drugged and raped them on separate occasions in his Hollywood home, but the jury could not agree on the third count of rape.