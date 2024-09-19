Soccer Star Lionel Messi Launches 525 Rosario Production Company

Lionel Messi is launching his own production company, 525 Rosario, in conjunction with Smuggler Entertainment, WME announced Thursday.

The venture, named after the international soccer star’s hometown in Argentina, will produce premium TV, film and commercial content in addition to events and immersive experiences. Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, currently plays on David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF in the MLS.

“Entertainment has always been a passion for me, whether that be on the pitch or in other areas,” Messi said. “I’m really motivated by the opportunity to pursue the project we created with Smuggler Entertainment and to expand it further to create content and experiences on a global scale through this new venture.”

Smuggler Entertainment and Messi previously collaborated on docuseries “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend and Messi Meets America” for Apple TV+.

“This new venture aims to highlight and build upon everything Leo Messi stands for through not only massive premium content on a global scale but also community outreach and family-focused initiatives,” Tim Pastore, CEO and co-founder of Smuggler, said. “We are very grateful to Leo and his family for the opportunity to create and partner on media experiences for local and worldwide audiences while pushing the boundaries of traditional genres.”

Of the new venture, Messi’s family added in a statement: “The goal remains to inspire and connect with people around the world in a completely new way, and we are looking forward to this venture. We would like to continue advancing in the entertainment sector, bringing new initiatives and productions with global reach through innovative storytelling, programming, and experiences.”

According to the production company’s official announcement, it will embody the attributes of innovation and teamwork associated with Messi, all while championing diverse perspectives for both the Latino and Hispanic community, and his global audience at large.

525 Rosario will be headquartered in Miami and Los Angeles. It will be represented by WME.