Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer’s 2021 Pay Tops $19 Million, Triple What He Made Two Years Ago

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer will make $19.2 million in fiscal 2021, about triple what he made in 2019, according to an SEC filing on Thursday.

Feltheimer’s 2021 total compensation of $19,176,675 is a huge jump from his $6.6 million comp for fiscal 2019 and significantly more than his 2020 compensation of just over $11 million, according to the records.

Feltheimer’s total compensation for 2021 includes a base salary of $1.5 million, bonuses of $10 million, stock awards of $700,002 and option awards of more than $6.7 million.

According to the filing Lionsgate Vice Chair Michael Burns received $8.5 million in compensation for fiscal 2021 including a $1 million salary and $4 million in bonuses, up from $6.4 million in fiscal 2020 and $5.2 million total compensation in 2019.

In late May Lionsgate reported losses of $37.7 million in for the 2021 quarter that ended on March 31, 2021, with revenue coming in at $76.4 million. However, the company reported a net loss attributable to Lionsgate shareholders of $37.7 million.

Lionsgate stock increased by 146% during the fiscal year April 1, 2020 – March 31, 2021, the period covered by the proxy statement, making it one of the best-performing stocks in the media sector. The Starz platform grew to nearly 30 million global subscribers last year, and library revenues reached a record $780 million.