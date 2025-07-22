Lionsgate Marketing Co-Presidents JP Richards, Keri Moore Out

JP Richards and Keri Moore are out as movie marketing co-presidents of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group effective immediately, and their roles will not soon be filled, the studio announced Monday.

Lionsgate chair Adam Fogelson will take a stronger position in overseeing the department, along with EVPS Jack Teed, Amanda Kozlowski and Nasim Cambron.

“In looking at our slate ahead, we have decided to re-approach our marketing group to meet the needs of a rapidly changing market,” Fogelson said in a statement. “As we redefine the way we explore our campaigns, JP Richards and Keri Moore will be transitioning from their roles at the studio.”

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is nearing production start for Lionsgate, whose other upcoming releases include sequel “The Strangers – Chapter 2” and “The Long Walk,” based on the Stephen King novel.

