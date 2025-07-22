Lionsgate Marketing Co-Presidents JP Richards, Keri Moore Out

The roles will not be filled immediately following the ouster, announced by studio chief Adam Fogelson on Monday

JP Richards and Keri Moore are out as movie marketing co-presidents of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group effective immediately, and their roles will not soon be filled, the studio announced Monday.

Lionsgate chair Adam Fogelson will take a stronger position in overseeing the department, along with EVPS Jack Teed, Amanda Kozlowski and Nasim Cambron.

“In looking at our slate ahead, we have decided to re-approach our marketing group to meet the needs of a rapidly changing market,” Fogelson said in a statement. “As we redefine the way we explore our campaigns, JP Richards and Keri Moore will be transitioning from their roles at the studio.”

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is nearing production start for Lionsgate, whose other upcoming releases include sequel “The Strangers – Chapter 2” and “The Long Walk,” based on the Stephen King novel.

