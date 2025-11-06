Lionsgate Hit With $113.5 Million Loss as Revenue Drops 21%

Available to WrapPRO members

Studio suffers second straight quarter in the red in post-Starz era as revenue drops 21%

Lionsgate Earnings
(Photo illustration by TheWrap)

Lionsgate has reported another quarter in the red with third quarter losses of $113.5 million while revenue dropped 21% to $475 million.

That equates to a diluted net loss per share of 39 cents, missing Wall Street projections of a 13 cent loss per share even though losses were narrow from 66 cents per share for the prior year quarter.

Film: Revenue from the motion picture group came in at $276.5 million in a quarter where the studio only released two films wide: “The Long Walk” and “The Strangers — Chapter 2,” which combined for $50.2 million at the domestic box office. But Lionsgate also did not have a big budget flop like last year’s “Borderlands,” which led to a year-over-year segment profit increase to $30.5 million.

Lionsgate’s Q4 slate includes “Good Fortune,” which grossed $15.2 million domestically, “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t” later this month and “The Housemaid” in December.

TV: Television revenue dipped to $198 million, with a segment profit increase of $12.5 million. Lionsgate attributed the slide to delays in episodic deliveries until the first half of 2026.

Lionsgate Earnings
Read Next
Lionsgate Hit With $113.5 Million Loss as Revenue Drops 21%

Despite the poor result, CEO Jon Feltheimer still pointed to a coming 12-month period that will see the studio release films like “Michael” and “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” as well as a restocked TV slate with renewals for shows like Apple TV’s “The Studio” and USA’s “The Rainmaker.”

Feltheimer also pointed to Lionsgate’s continued growth in 12-month trailing library revenue, which increased for the fourth consecutive quarter by 13% to $1 billion.

“We reported a quarter in line with our financial expectations with all signs pointing to significant growth over the next two quarters and through fiscal 2027,” said Feltheimer. “During the quarter we readied a film slate primed to deliver strong growth over the next 18 months, refilled our television pipeline with key series renewals and breakout new shows, and reported $1 billion in trailing 12-month library revenue, a record performance that highlights our entire portfolio of intellectual property.”

More to come…

dude-perfect
Read Next
Creatorverse: As Creators Leave Hollywood, States Could Soon Flash Tax Breaks to Woo Them

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

Comments