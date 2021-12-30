Lisa Bloom Celebrates Ghislaine Maxwell Guilty Verdict: “Moved To Tears”

Los Angeles attorney Lisa Bloom, who has represented 8 victims of sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, said in a statement provided to TheWrap she and her team “are moved to tears” by Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction on sex trafficking charges.

Bloom, daughter of attorney Gloria Allred, said in an e-mailed statement to TheWrap: “Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has finally been held to account for bringing girls to Jeffrey Epstein. His cruel predations ruined careers, relationships, sex lives, and mental health of so many.”

Added Bloom in her statement, “Maxwell got to walk free on this earth for sixty years. May she never walk free again.”

The Bloom Firm, located in Calabasas, also provided TheWrap with this Skype image of statement from one of the eight victims, known as “Kiki”:

Bloom also reacted to the verdict in a statement to the U.K.’s Daily Mail , saying that Britain’s Prince Andrew should be “quaking in his boots” over the verdict. Prince Andrew faces a Jan. 4 to decide whether to throw out a civil lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, a woman who has accused Prince Andrew of having sex with her after she was trafficked by Epstein. Bloom does not represent Giuffre, but told the Daily Mail that in the wake of Wednesday’s verdict the prince’s technical objections “aren’t going to fly.”

Bloom has been criticized for advising Harvey Weinstein in the sexual misconduct allegations against him. Her critics included Allred, who said in a statement that she “would have declined” to represent Weinstein. Bloom has since called her decision to advise Weinstein “a colossal mistake.”