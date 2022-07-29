Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey is leaving “Extra” after 22 years, TheWrap has learned.

The veteran producer, best known as Lisa G, will be stepping down from her position in September. In a statement to the DailyMail, which was first to report the news, Gregorisch-Dempsey said: “I’m proud to be the longest-running executive producer of any entertainment show in America, but it’s now time to move on.”

During her two decades running the show, “Extra” has been nominated eight times for Outstanding Entertainment News Program at the Daytime Emmy Awards. The show has won twice.

Gregorisch-Dempsey created and served as executive producer of “Dr. Drew’s Lifechangers,” hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky. She also created and served as executive producer of the show “Crime Watch Daily.”

Prior to her start at Telepictures Productions (which produces “Extra”), Gregorisch-Dempsey served as vice president of news for the Fox Television Stations Group. Before that, she served as executive producer for the nationally syndicated show “Hard Copy.” She was also the senior executive producer for the half-hour show “Celebrity Justice.”