“Friends” may have countless superfans around the world – but Lisa Kudrow’s son isn’t necessarily one of them. In fact, according to Kudrow, her son’s first reaction to the show was actually pretty “demeaning.”

To be clear, it’s not that he didn’t like the NBC sitcom, it’s just that his mom wasn’t exactly his favorite part of it. During an interview with Seth Meyers in support of “Who Do You Think You Are?”, which she executive produces, Kudrow explained that her son first watched “Friends” when all his own friends began watching it in school.

According to the actress, her son was a bit surprised by the humor in it – but favored his mother’s male co-stars.

“He was impressed. He goes, ‘It’s actually really funny,'” Kudrow said with a laugh. “He said, ‘It’s actually really funny, and I mean, the guys are so funny.’ And he’s like, ‘No, I mean, you’re funny, too.’ And never in my life have I wanted to tell my own kid, like, f— you!”

Kudrow assured Meyers that she didn’t really say “f— you,” but she definitely thought it.

“I mean, listen, it’s not required that you’re a fan. You don’t have to like what I do,” she continued. “But don’t be so demeaning! Wow!”

The good news is, Kudrow’s son had a much bigger response to “The Comeback.” According to the actress, her son got into that particular series during the pandemic when he was quarantining with COVID-19. And when he asked her about that show, it was “the most thrilling thing.”

“[He] called me up and said, ‘So, I just watched the first two episodes. It’s really good, Mom.’ I said thanks, he said, ‘Can I ask you some questions about that?'” Kudrow recounted, before literally shouting in joy. “Like, yes! I almost started crying! I didn’t think that anyone in my family liked that show.”

You can watch Kudrow’s full interview with Seth Meyers in the video above.