Lisa Kudrow has joined Netflix’s “Space Force,” the streamer’s space comedy from “The Office” duo Greg Daniels and Steve Carell.

The comedy, which stars Carell, is inspired by Donald Trump’s plan to create a branch of the military tasked with defending satellites from attack and “other space-related tasks.” Kudrow will play Maggie Naird, the wife of Carell’s Gen. Mark R. Naird. Along with the two, “Space Force” stars John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang and Alex Sparrow.

The 10-episode series will premiere on May 29.

Here’s the synopsis courtesy of Netflix:

A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance. From co-creators Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office), SPACE FORCE is a new kind of workplace comedy, where the stakes are sky high and the ambitions even higher. John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz also star, alongside co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake. Howard Klein/3Arts (The Office) serves as executive producer, as well.

Howard Klein of 3Arts is also an executive producer on the series, with “Paddington” helmer Paul King attached to direct.

