Lisa Vanderpump has a new E! series, “Overstuffed With Lisa Vanderpump,” where she’ll host celebrities at an outdoor dinner party at her Beverly Hills home.

The half-hour reality series will see Vanderpump play host to two to three celebrities each week for an al fresco dining experience. Here’s how E! describes the forthcoming series, which debuts March 18:

With immersive themes like “Diva Tea,” “Beverly Hills Comfort Food” and “Ladies who Brunch” to “trips” to Cabo, Tuscany, Japan and more, Lisa brings her signature cosmopolitan flair to every aspect of the festivities. Whether she is serving the tea or spilling it, Lisa’s signature games of “Rosé Pong,” “Diva Croquet” and house favorite “Get Pumped,” will have her guests hilariously revealing some of their most shocking secrets.

Celebrity guests this season include Anna Camp, Cheryl Burke, Cheryl Hines, Gabriel Iglesias, Iggy Azalea, Jaleel White, James Kennedy, Jeannie Mai, Jeff Lewis, Jim Jeffries, Joel McHale, Kym Whitley, Lala Kent, Lance Bass, Loni Love, Margaret Cho, Mario Lopez, Meagan Good, Sheryl Underwood, Steve-O, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow, Tori Spelling, Trixie Mattel, and Vivica A. Fox.

It is unclear what kind of COVID-19 precautions the series took.

“Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump” is produced by Evolution Media with Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Lisa Vanderpump, Aliyah Silverstein, Bill Langworthy, and Brian McCarthy serving as executive producers.

You can watch a preview of the series, which has already completed filming, in the video above.