Lisa Vanderpump Lands ‘Vanderpump Dogs’ Spinoff at Peacock

Lisa Vanderpump’s love of animals will be highlighted in a new “Vanderpump Dogs” series on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service that launched this week.
The reality TV star and animal rights activist — an original cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” — seemingly confirmed the announcement, tweeting Friday “Well good morning …I’ve known about this for months lol… Thought it was supposed to be secret, but apparently it’s announced!”
NBC confirmed to TheWrap that the show was picked up but provided no additional details.
The show will ostensibly be about Vanderpump Dogs, the name of Vanderpump’s foundation whose mission is to work “on both domestic and international fronts to help create a better world for dogs.” The foundation was featured heavily on “The Real Housewives,” particularly Vanderpump’s efforts to end the dog meat trade in Asia and at the annual Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China.
Vanderpump Dogs is also the name of the center located in Los Angeles that provides rescue and adoption services, which Vanderpump said the show will “shine a positive light on.”
The rescue center served as the backdrop for the ninth season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” when cast member Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog named Lucy Lucy Apple Juice from the center. After the dog bit her children, she found a new owner for Lucy, who later brought the dog to a kill shelter. Because the dog was microchipped, Vanderpump and her staff learned what had transpired. She was accused of relaying the story to a gossip publication, and the resulting fallout was dubbed “Puppygate.”
Vanderpump stopped filming with her castmates following “Puppygate” and decided not to return to the show for its 10th season, which is currently airing.
The rescue center is located 1.5 miles away from SUR, the restaurant when Vanderpump’s other show — “Vanderpump Rules” — is filmed.
“Vanderpump Rules” typically begins production during the summer, but dine-in restaurants and bars have been shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The show, which ended its eighth season in June, dismissed castmembers Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni for racially insensitive actions in their past.
When Peacock’s programming was announced last September, NBCU announced one of the unscripted reality shows exclusive to the service would be a “Real Housewives” spinoff. There was some speculation that the spinoff would focus on TomTom (a lounge several “Vanderpump Rules” castmembers invested in) or the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas.
'Real Housewives': These Originals Have Stuck Through the Drama Since Day One (Photos)
Being a cast member on one of Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchises means opening up your personal and professional life to the cameras -- not an easy task for a few months, much less year after year.
Out of over 100 housewives, less than a handful have appeared on their shows continuously since day one. Some wives voluntarily leave to pursue other opportunities or escape the cameras, while others are fired as storylines peter out or viewers' interest wanes.
Here are the "Real Housewives" stars that have been there since the very beginning of their franchises.
For this gallery, TheWrap looked at "Real Housewives" franchises that have been around for more than four seasons, so it excludes the Potomac, Dallas, Miami and D.C. casts.
Photo credit: Bravo
Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards and her sister Kim were two of the original "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Their fractured relationship has been a series storyline even after Kim departed as a full-time cast member after Season 5.
Richards is one of the three true "O.G. Housewives," having appeared continuously as a main cast member throughout every season.
Photo credit: Bravo
Ramona Singer
Singer's histrionics and hysterics provided plenty of fodder for "The Real Housewives of New York" editors for 12 seasons.
She is also an "O.G. housewife."
Photo credit: Bravo
Teresa Giudice
Ever since her infamous table flip, Giudice has been a staple on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Producers even worked around her 11-month stint in federal prison for fraud in 2015.
She is also an "O.G. housewife."
Photo credit: Bravo
LuAnn de Lesseps
De Lesseps, also known as The Countess, was an original cast member who was demoted to "friend" status on "The Real Housewives of New York" in Season 6. However, she earned her apple back with her second marriage, second divorce and drunken arrest.
Photo credit: Bravo
NeNe Leakes
Leakes was an original cast member of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" but departed after Season 7 in part to pursue her acting career in Hollywood. She returned to the show in Season 10 and wraps Season 12 this week. Bloop!
Photo credit: Bravo
Lisa Vanderpump (honorable mention)
Along with the Richards sisters, Lisa Vanderpump was one of the first members of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." She departed after nine seasons after the so-called "Puppygate," which is so convoluted it's not worth explaining here. She still can be seen on the spin-off "Vanderpump Rules," which she also executive produces and is currently airing.
With nine seasons of "Beverly Hills" and eight seasons of "Vanderpump Rules" under her bejeweled belt, Vanderpump has the distinction of having the most appearances on the network.
Photo credit: Bravo
Bethenny Frankel (honorable mention)
When "The Real Housewives of New York" started, Frankel was an anomaly since she was unmarried (the current cast doesn't have a single married cast member).
She departed the show after Season 3 and returned in Season 7 only to depart after Season 11. She's had several spin-offs on Bravo, including "Bethenny Ever After" and "Bethenny & Fredrik."
She's now focused on raising her daughter Bryn (who she kept off-camera), her businesses and numerous charities, including COVID-19 relief.
Photo credit: Bravo
Vicki Gunvalson (honorable mention)
Gunvalson has the distinction of being the "O.G. of the O.C." with "The Real Housewives of Orange County" being the very first series in the franchise.
She was demoted to "friend" status in Season 14, and unwilling to return unless she was a full-time cast member, left the show -- and franchise -- she founded ahead of Season 15.
Photo credit: Bravo
Camille Grammer (honorable mention)
Grammer's marriage and split from sitcom star Kelsey Grammer was a key storyline in the first season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" way back in 2010. She left as a full-time cast member after Season 2 but has appeared in every season since (with the exception of Season 4) in a minor or major capacity.
Photo credit: Bravo
Adrienne Maloof (honorable mention)
Original Beverly Hills housewife Maloof made headlines after refusing to show up for the Season 3 finale. But that separation didn't last long, and she's made guest appearances in Seasons 5, 6, 8 and 10.
Photo credit: Bravo
Kim Richards (honorable mention)
As previously mentioned, Kim Richards was a core member of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast from the very beginning.
She left the show after Season 5 in part to address her sobriety but returned for appearances in Season 6, 7, 9 and 10.
She's made fewer appearances than Grammer, but more than Maloof.
Photo credit: Bravo
Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards and Ramona Singer have been with their respective franchises since the very beginning
