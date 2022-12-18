Argentina’s FIFA World Cup victory against France was called by hundreds of soccer commentators around the world, but none may be as euphoric or as tear-jerking as the call given by Telemundo play-by-play man and Argentinian native, Andres Cantor.



Since 1990, Cantor, who was born in Buenos Aires, has called games at the World Cup for Spanish networks in the United States, starting at Univision and now at Telemundo. He has become arguably the most famous voice in American soccer in any language, thanks in good part to his signature yell of “GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!!!”, earning him cameos on animated shows like “The Simpsons” and “Phineas and Ferb.”



But one thing that Cantor had never done was to call his home nation’s victory in a World Cup. He was on the call for the 2014 World Cup final between Argentina and Germany, but the Blue and White lost to Germany after a game-winning goal in extra time.

Andrés Cantor, who moved to the U.S. from Buenos Aires as a teenager, calls Argentina winning the World Cup: pic.twitter.com/qARnW3UzOI — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 18, 2022

Cantor did his best to remain professional throughout a nail-biting game on Sunday between Argentina and France, as beloved team captain Lionel Messi scored a pair of goals in an effort to win the one big prize that had eluded him in his decorated career. But French captain Kylian Mbappe turned it into a thriller, scoring three goals, including two from penalties, to force the match to a penalty shootout.



But it was there that Argentina claimed its third World Cup and first since 1986, leading to the most joyous call of Cantor’s career.



“Argentina, champions of the world!” Cantor cried out repeatedly through tears in Spanish. “Messi is champion of the world!”



