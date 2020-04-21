‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Dips in Ratings From Last Week’s Non Rose-Worthy Debut

“The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart” dipped in ratings from last week’s lackluster debut, which didn’t do ABC much good on Monday.

NBC won primetime outright last night with its singing competition lineup. Fox finished second.

NBC was first in ratings with a 1.2 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Voice” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.4/7 and 9.1 million viewers. “Songland” at 10 received a 0.8/4 and 4.4 million viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 1.0/5 and in viewers with 5 million. At 8, “9-1-1” had a 1.2/6 and 6.6 million viewers. “Prodigal Son” at 9 got a 0.7/3 and 3.4 million viewers.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.6/3 and fourth in viewers with 2.9 million. The music-centric “Bachelor” spinoff from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.6/3 and 2.9 million viewers. At 10, “The Baker and the Beauty” had a 0.5/3 and 2.8 million viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.5. Univision had a 3 share, CBS had a 2. CBS was third in total viewers with 4.5 million, airing all reruns. Univision was fifth with 1.7 million viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 821,000. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” at 8 got a 0.2/1 and 1 million viewers. Following a rerun, “Roswell, New Mexico” at 9 received a 0.1/1 and 686,000 viewers.