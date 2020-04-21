‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Dips in Ratings From Last Week’s Non Rose-Worthy Debut

NBC finishes first in Monday primetime with singing competition lineup

| April 21, 2020 @ 8:28 AM Last Updated: April 21, 2020 @ 9:08 AM
Bachelor Listen to Your Heart

ABC/John Fleenor

“The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart” dipped in ratings from last week’s lackluster debut, which didn’t do ABC much good on Monday.

NBC won primetime outright last night with its singing competition lineup. Fox finished second.

NBC was first in ratings with a 1.2 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Voice” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.4/7 and 9.1 million viewers. “Songland” at 10 received a 0.8/4 and 4.4 million viewers.

Also Read: Michael Jordan Scores Again: ESPN Nets Record 5.3 Million Viewers for 'Last Dance' Premiere

Fox was second in ratings with a 1.0/5 and in viewers with 5 million. At 8, “9-1-1” had a 1.2/6 and 6.6 million viewers. “Prodigal Son” at 9 got a 0.7/3 and 3.4 million viewers.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.6/3 and fourth in viewers with 2.9 million. The music-centric “Bachelor” spinoff from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.6/3 and 2.9 million viewers. At 10, “The Baker and the Beauty” had a 0.5/3 and 2.8 million viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.5. Univision had a 3 share, CBS had a 2. CBS was third in total viewers with 4.5 million, airing all reruns. Univision was fifth with 1.7 million viewers.

Also Read: Ratings: 'American Idol' Has About as Good a Night as Lauren Mascitti, '60 Minutes' Tops Sunday

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 821,000. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” at 8 got a 0.2/1 and 1 million viewers. Following a rerun, “Roswell, New Mexico” at 9 received a 0.1/1 and 686,000 viewers.

16 New Midseason TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers: From 'Broke' to 'Listen to Your Heart' (Photos)

  • Midseason 2020 Fox/NBC/CBS/The CW
  • Katy Keene The CW
  • Duncanville Fox
  • Fox
  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist NBC NBC
  • Indebted - Season Pilot NBC
  • Bachelor Presents Listen to Your Heart ABC
  • For Life ABC
  • Outmatched Fox
  • Council of Dads NBC
  • Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector - Season 1 NBC
  • Deputy Stephen Dorff Fox
  • Tommy CBS
  • Lego Masters Fox
  • 9-1-1: Lone Star Fox
  • Broke CBS
  • FBI Most Wanted CBS
1 of 17

Two spinoffs started off strong — two did not

When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot and ABC's "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 16 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE