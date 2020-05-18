ABC’s ‘Listen to Your Heart’ Finale: And the Winning Couple Is…

Warning: Spoilers follow for the first season finale of “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.”

ABC’s musical-dating competition series “Listen to Your Heart” has crowned its winning couple — congrats to Bri and Chris!

The first season finale of the “Bachelor” spinoff, which finds single musicians coupling up for a shot at stardom, aired Monday night.

The win makes sense for the final pair. They were the first of any couple to say “I love you,” they’ve had consistently well-received performances, and they’ve mostly stayed away from the drama.

The odds came down to the final three couples Bri and Chris, along with Rudi and Matt, and Jamie and Trevor. The six of them headed to Nashville, where they were informed that they would have the option to stay together in the Fantasy Suites. (For those who aren’t familiar with the typical “Bachelor” format, host Chris Harrison offers a key to a private hotel room to couples in the last few weeks of the season, giving them their first chance to sleep together).

The three couples were also tasked with performing two songs for the judges: Taye Diggs, Rita Wilson, Jewel, and Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, covering artists including the Righteous Brothers, Dan + Shay, Ed Sheeran, and Bob Dylan.

Congratulations to Bri and Chris! Here’s to a long and happy relationship — and musical career.