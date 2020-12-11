The Little Drummer Boy grew up to be a pretty lousy musician.

On Thursday, James Corden found the Little Drummer Boy — yes, the Little Drummer Boy — who apparently gave up the percussion instrument decades ago. These days, he prefers to shred on a six-string electric axe, and would like to be known as “Big Guitar Man,” please and thank you.

Corden was surprisingly patient and indulgent with the whole thing considering his guest pretty much ruined the entire manger/Christmas bit.

Unfortunately, as it turns out, the Big Guitar Man totally sucks at guitar. He also just ended up being a pretty messed up dude with a warped memory of those formative Bethlehem days.

And do NOT even get him started on the whole “Pa rum pum pum pum” thing.

Watch the video above.