‘Little Fires Everywhere': Gavin Lewis on Moody’s ‘Really Fun’ Unrequited Love, Possibility of Season 2

“I think there is plenty more story to be had if the writers decide to come back and do something more,” Hulu star says

| March 31, 2020 @ 12:10 PM
Little Fires Everywhere Gavin Lewis

Hulu

Gavin Lewis plays Moody Richardson on Hulu’s adaptation of the Celeste Ng best-seller “Little Fires Everywhere” — an aptly named character, given the fact the teen’s life is plagued by unreciprocated feelings for his new friend Pearl (Lexi Underwood). To make matters worse for Moody, though he doesn’t know it yet, Pearl is falling for his big brother Trip (Jordan Elsass) and recently slept with the ladies man. To make matters even worse, Trip might be falling for Pearl in return.

Ah, young unrequited love, a complicated thing that Lewis says is “really fun to play.”

“It is a lot of fun,” the 16-year-old actor told TheWrap. “And I think Moody really sort of latched onto Pearl the way he did because he’s never seen anyone like this in this town. Everybody’s sort of focused on the social aspects of school and they aren’t really interested in same types of art and music and poetry that these two are, so I think he latches on pretty quick now that he’s found somebody like this and he doesn’t stop to think if she feels the same way for quite a minute. Quite a long time, actually.”

Also Read: 'Normal People' Trailer: 'Corrupt and Sexy' Teen Hookups Blossom Into Real and Forbidden Feelings (Video)

While the Richardson brothers are very different, their interest in Pearl, a Black girl who moves to the mostly white suburb of Shaker Heights, Ohio, with mom Mia (Kerry Washington) in the ’90s, and the way they treat her makes them similar in at least one way — a trait that Lewis says sets them apart from the other members of their upper class, white family: parents Elena (Reese Witherspoon) and Bill (Joshua Jackson) and teen sisters Lexie (Jade Pettyjohn) and Izzy (Megan Stott).

“We had a big conversation with Reese and Josh Jackson,” Lewis said. “We actually had a dinner where we sat around the actual table on set and ate dinner, which was really cool, and talked about a lot of the themes in the show that a lot of us didn’t know anything about, because we were not alive. So we covered that the mentality at the time was that they didn’t see color, which we know now is kind of the wrong way to go about that. But I think out of everybody in the family, I think Moody and maybe a little bit Trip are the ones that have taken that the way it’s supposed to be meant. I think everybody in the family is at least a little bit racist, if not a little more than a little, except for, I think, Moody and Trip for truly falling in love with who Pearl is and not just sort of the idea of what that brings them socially. And I don’t want to speak to Jade’s character [Lexi], but I think that’s part of the reason she’s with [her Black boyfriend] Brian.”

Also Read: Elle Fanning's Catherine the Great Plots Against Her 'Idiot' Husband in Hulu's 'The Great' Teaser (Video)

Episode 105 of “Little Fires Everywhere” drops tomorrow on Hulu, putting us over the halfway mark for the limited series’ 8-episode run. But Lewis thinks that there’s always a chance the series doesn’t turn out to be limited at all — even though it’s based on source material that will run out come the end of Season 1. (Hey, that didn’t stop “Big Little Lies,” another Witherspoon-fronted “limited” series.)

“I think the book definitely has a solid, definite ending. And I don’t want to call it a cliffhanger, but it does leave some possibilities open,” Lewis said. “And there is, of course, there is always conversation of a second season on a television set. I mean, everybody talks about that. But you never know, that’s something you find out long down the line. I’ve done projects where they’re like, ‘We’re definitely doing a second season!’ and then there’s nothing or a second season comes out later. But I would be more than interested in coming back for a second season. Reese and Kerry are phenomenal and the cast, everybody got along super well. And I think there is plenty more story to be had if the writers decide to come back and do something more.”

New episode of “Little Fires Everywhere” launch Wednesdays on Hulu.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring tv premiere dates 2020 Netflix/Amazon/Pop TV/AMC
  • Feel Good Netflix
  • The Letter for the King Netflix
  • Tiger King Netflix
  • Self Made netflix Netflix
  • Say Yes To The Dress Atlanta TLC
  • Dark Side of the Ring - Vice Vice
  • One Day At a Time Revival Pop TV
  • Council of Dads NBC
  • Netflix Netflix
  • Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 16 E!
  • Tacoma FD truTV
  • Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Amazon
  • OZARK Netflix
  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Netflix
  • Call the Midwife PBS
  • Vice Showtime Showtime
  • Challenge 35 MTV
  • Man With a Plan CBS
  • The Real Housewives of New York City - Season 12 Bravo
  • ELINE POWELL Siren Freeform
  • Broke CBS
  • Home Before Dark Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Future Man season 2 Hulu
  • Tales From the Loop Amazon Amazon
  • harley quinn DC Universe
  • Atlantas Missing and Murdered HBO
  • Quibi launch titles Quibi
  • The Last OG TBS
  • The Good Fight CBS All Access
  • Total Bellas E!
  • Brews Brothers Netflix
  • Belgravia Epix
  • Killing Eve Season 3 BBC America
  • Issa Rae Insecure Season 3 HBO
  • Run HBO HBO
  • Paradise Lost Spectrum Originals
  • The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart ABC
  • The Baker and the Beauty ABC
  • Songland - Season 1 NBC
  • Mrs America FX
  • FX
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Bosch Amazon
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Mental Samurai Fox Fox
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • Vida Starz
  • Showtime
  • Never Have I Ever Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • hollywood ryan murphy Getty
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • archer 1999 FXX
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • The Third Day HBO
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • DC Universe
  • CLARE CRAWLEY Bachelorette ABC
  • The 100 The CW
  • Love Island CBS
  • Genius: Aretha Nat Geo
  • AMC
  • Apple TV+
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 78

Here’s when 128 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Click here to see our discounted pricing - up to 70% off
Create a FREE account or log in
continue login
Try PRO today
FOR FREE