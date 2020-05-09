Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Little Richard was mourned by fellow artists Ringo Starr, Spike Lee, Mick Jagger and Gene Simmons, who called him “a founding Father of Rock And Roll.”

“Sadly, Little Richard passed away today. A founding Father of Rock And Roll, his contributions simply can’t be overstated. I had the honor of meeting Richard in his later years and was awed by his presence. He told me, ‘I am the architect of Rock And Roll.’ Amen! ..Rest In Peace,” Simmons wrote on Twitter.

“The Originator. The innovator. The musician, performer who influenced generations of artists….has left,” Viola Davis posted. “You were AWESOME #LittleRichard!!! Your talent will reverberate forever. Well done sir. Rest well.”

Little Richard, Early Rock 'n' Roll Pioneer, Dies at 87

Little Richard, the dynamic singer and pianist with the boundary-pushing personality, died Saturday at age 87. The artist’s son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the death to Rolling Stone. The cause of death was not immediately known.

His first big hit, 1955’s “Tutti Frutti,” was one of the first songs by a black artist to cross over to the pop charts — and help set the stage for a career that would influence a wide range of genres from rock to soul to funk. Artists as varied as Elvis Presley, the Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Prince all credited Richard as an influence.

Roy Horn, Legendary Magician of Siegfried and Roy Fame, Dies of Coronavirus at 75

In the mid-’50s, Richard produced a series of hit songs like “Long Tall Sally,” “Rip It Up,” “Keep a Knockin’,” “Good Golly Miss Molly” and “Lucille” that got a boost from his frenetic piano playing and raspy singing voice. He also gained fame — and occasional criticism — for high high-energy performing style and often androgynous appearance. He sold more than 30 million records worldwide, according to the Associated Press.

See the tributes below.

Rest In Peace To One Of The True Creators Of Rock And Roll. This Is The Commercial I Directed With Little Richard And Michael Jordan, 1991. pic.twitter.com/51bEV1eYKB — Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) May 9, 2020

I’m very sorry to hear about Little Richard. He was there at the beginning and showed us all how to rock and roll. He was a such a great talent and will be missed. Little Richard’s music will last forever.

Love & Mercy, Brian pic.twitter.com/kcak6Rf4Re — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 9, 2020

A couple weeks ago I randomly decided to read up on the legendary Little Richard on wiki. I learned then about how he developed The Beatles and saved The Rolling Stones pic.twitter.com/lUEvYG1Mew — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 9, 2020

RIP Little Richard, a very sad loss. My thoughts are with his loved ones.⁣

⁣

It’s Little Richard’s songs that pioneered rock’n’roll. I got to hear him and his band at the Newport Lounge in Miami and boy were they good. ⁣ pic.twitter.com/JXgahhJAfk — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 9, 2020

Sadly, Little Richard passed away today. A founding Father of Rock And Roll, his contributions simply can't be overstated. I had the honor of meeting Richard in his later years and was awed by his presence. He told me, "I am the architect of Rock And Roll." Amen! ..Rest In Peace. https://t.co/ceQuNU6pkF — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) May 9, 2020

God bless little Richard one of my all-time musical heroes. Peace and love to all his family. ????✌️????❤️????????????☮️ pic.twitter.com/H2lzKbX3tm — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 9, 2020

RIP Little Richard. The man who invented Rock and Roll. Elvis popularized it. Chuck Berry was the storyteller. Richard was the archetype. Maureen and I were so honored being the first marriage he conducted. We were lucky to know him. He lives forever in the Underground Garage. https://t.co/D8NwRKcshi — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) May 9, 2020

The Originator. The innovator. The musician, performer who influenced generations of artists….has left. You were AWESOME #LittleRichard!!! Your talent will reverberate forever. Well done sir. Rest well❤ pic.twitter.com/PsFH4SOUZy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 9, 2020

#LittleRichard was a genius, pure and simple. He paved the way for (code for he was ripped off by)so many artists. Watch his YouTube performances to see what I mean. I met him on "Down and Out in Beverly Hills", in which he was hilarious. What a legacy. God bless you, Richard. https://t.co/Mz9UPzwYth — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 9, 2020

Little Richard – It Ain't Whatcha Do, 1965. Oh. James Marshall Hendrix left-handed on guitar. Put some respeck on the creators. 'Do it well or not at all.' Periodt. pic.twitter.com/IULu6ABfZo — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 9, 2020

The loss of a true giant. My sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends. https://t.co/nzTDmQtLm7 — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 9, 2020

Little Richard, who was known for his flamboyant and energetic performances, has died. This old "Tutti Fruitti" will miss his style and flair. Play the keys among the stars now, sir. You will be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 9, 2020

