Liv Tyler Leaves Fox’s ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Ahead of Season 2

Liv Tyler has decided against returning to Fox’s “9-1-1: Lone Star” for the show’s upcoming second season, TheWrap has confirmed.

Tim Minear, co-creator, executive producer and showrunner of “9-1-1: Lone Star,” told TheWrap, “What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler’s stature to help us launch the first season of ‘911: Lone Star.’ We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake. While we were able to tell a complete chapter in Michelle’s story, as with Connie Britton on our mothership, we also feel like there are more stories to be told. The door here will always be open for a return.”

Tyler, who lives in London, was concerned about traveling to Los Angeles to film the show given the current pandemic, a source with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap. Her role will not be recast and instead the void will be filled by Gina Torres, who is joining the cast for the upcoming season.

Jenny Maas contributed to this report.