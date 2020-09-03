A live-action series based on the Marvel Comics character Silk is in development at Sony Pictures TV, with Amazon in talks to acquire the streaming rights, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

A live-action Silk series would be under Sony’s ownership of all Spider-Man universe characters and would be executive produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller. The duo signed a nine-figure overall deal with Sony TV last year, which was supposed to include a suite of new TV series based on Sony’s Marvel Universe. Silk is set to be part of a larger roster of characters, similar to Netflix’s “Defenders” franchise that included Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist. Lauren Moon (“Atypical”) is in talks to write.

It is not clear if Amazon would be the sole platform or just get streaming rights following a linear TV debut. The deal is still in the early stages, according to the individual. Reps for Sony and Marvel declined to comment while reps for Lord and Miller and Amazon did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

On the film side, Sony launched “Venom” to surprising success in 2018, with the sequel that will include the character Carnage slated for 2021, as well as a live-action adaptation of “Morbius” starring Jared Leto set for next year as well. Sony is also developing a film on the villain Kraven the Hunter that will be directed by JC Chandor.

Lord wrote the 2018 Oscar-winner “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” an animated film that was the first to feature Miles Morales as the webcrawler.

Silk, whose real name is Cindy Moon, is a Korean-American character and a classmate of Peter Parker’s. Like Parker, she was bitten by the same radioactive spider that give him his powers. She first debuted in 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man #1.” In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cindy Moon has appeared briefly in both “Spider-Man” films (Sony and Marvel share the film rights and will partner one more time on a third film led by Tom Holland) and was portrayed by Tiffany Espensen. It is unclear if she will reprise the role for the series.

A live-action “Silk” movie had been set up at Sony two years ago.