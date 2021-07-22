Live Nation Offers $20 ‘All-In’ Tickets to Draw Fans Back to Live Concerts

Live Nation is offering fans $20 “all-in” tickets to a number of top acts, including the Alanis Morissette, Maroon 5 and Pitbull, in efforts to draw concertgoers back, the company said on Thursday.

The $20 tickets — which includes taxes and fees — will go on sale for a limited time starting next Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. PT on Live Nation’s website. Altogether, Live Nation said nearly 1,000 shows this year will be included in its $20 ticket promotion.

“We can’t wait to get back on the road and in front of our fans, it means so much to be able to bring live music back to the people that support us the most,” the Jonas Brothers said in a statement.

Other acts that will be available to see for $20 include: 311, Hall & Oates, Judas Priest, Kiss, Lil Baby, Jason Aldean, Megadeth, and Lady A. (T-Mobile and Sprint customers are able to get 24-hour early access to the tickets through their T-Mobile Tuesdays program, starting on July 27 at 9:00 a.m. PT.)

Live Nation’s $20 ticket push comes after the live music industry has been sidelined for most of 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Live Nation did not mention any COVID-19 testing or vaccination requirements for its events, and a representative for the company didn’t immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. It’s also worth noting Live Nation said these concerts will be held at outdoor venues.

Live Nation’s stock price, which is up about 12% since the start of the year, was down nearly 1% to $79.41 on Thursday morning.