Getty Images

Live Nation Reports $588 Million Loss for Q2 With Absence of Live Concerts

by | August 5, 2020 @ 2:31 PM

“Our expectation is that live events will return at scale in the summer of 2021,” Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino said

Hobbled by the lack of live concerts due to the pandemic, Live Nation on Wednesday reported an operating loss of $588.1 million for its second quarter.

Revenue for the three months ending June 30 totaled just $74.1 million, a 97% drop from the $3.2 billion in revenue the company recorded during the same quarter last year.

Concert revenue was down 95% year-over-year, coming in at $141.8 million, compared to $2.6 billion last year. But Live Nation reported a loss of $87 million from ticketing and refunds. (The company also pulled in $18.4 million in sponsorship and advertising revenue, down 88%.)

The company’s adjusted operating loss was $432 million.

Also Read: Live Nation Credit Rating Downgraded by S&P With Negative Outlook

“While this is a challenging time for everyone — the live events business in particular – there are a few things that I am confident about: we are well positioned to weather this crisis, and we will get through this; when it is safe to return, we will have an abundance of fans and artists ready to enjoy live music again; and Live Nation will do everything in its power to meet our responsibilities to artists, fans, our employees and everyone else affected by this shutdown by bringing back as much live music as fast as possible when it is responsible to do so,” Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement.

At the end of the second quarter, the company said it had total cash and cash equivalents of $3.3 billion, which includes $1.8 billion of free cash. That free cash, along with $966 million of available debt capacity, gives Live Nation more than $2.7 billion in available liquidity. Live Nation said in its release that the company’s operational cash burn rate is estimated at $125 million per month.

“Over the past three months, our top priority has been strengthening our financial position to ensure that we have the liquidity and flexibility to get through an extended period with no live events,” Rapino said. “Our expectation is that live events will return at scale in the summer of 2021, with ticket sales ramping up in the quarters leading up to these shows.”

Also Read: Saudi Arabia Pours $500 Million Into Live Nation, Entertainment Giant's Stock Inches Higher

The company also highlighted that it has sold more than 19 million tickets for more than 4,000 concerts and festivals that are scheduled for 2021. Also, Live Nation said 86% of fans have opted to hold on to tickets to shows that have been rescheduled.

“We remain confident that fans will return to live events when it is safe to do so,” Rapino said. “Our strongest indicator of demand is that fans are holding on to their tickets, even when given the option of a refund.”

Live Nation said that during the second quarter it had 67 million fans view more than 18,000 concerts and festivals globally. And over the weekend Live Nation streamed 150 performances for a virtual Lollapalooza Festival.

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning The Nightingale Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • The Card Counter_First look still Oscar Isaac HanWay Films
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN Paramount Animation
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
  • bob odenkirk emmy Photograph by Steven Gerlich for TheWrap
  • SOUL Jamie Foxx Tina Fey Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
  • Antoine Fuqua Getty Images
  • michael gandolfini Getty Images
  • Will Smith Getty Images
  • Venom Let There Be Carnage Sony
  • John Francis Daley Jonathan Goldstein DC The Flash Getty Images
  • Power Starz Omari Hardwick Starz
  • john wick chapter 2 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Lionsgate
  • Janelle Monae Antebellum Lionsgate
  • spiral Lionsgate
  • the purge anarchy 4k hdr blu-ray Universal
  • Kajillionaire Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Focus Features
  • Everybody's Talking About Jamie Getty Images
  • beatles peter jackson Photo Courtesy of Apple Corps Ltd.
  • Broken Hearts Gallery Dacre Montgomery Geraldine Viswanathan
  • Gerard Butler Greenland
1 of 68

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Trey Williams

Trey Williams

Film Reporter covering the biz • trey.williams@thewrap.com • Twitter: @trey3williams

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Roku

Roku Adds 43 Million New Accounts in Second Quarter
Zynga IPO

Zynga Surpasses Earnings Estimates, Acquires Mobile Game Developer Rollic
coronavirus hollywood juneteenth

Los Angeles Production at Just 34% of Normal Levels Since Filming Restrictions Lifted

Kaley Cuoco Thriller Series ‘The Flight Attendant’ to Premiere This Fall on HBO Max
Schitt's Creek

Dan Levy Says All This Late, Virtual Emmys Love Is ‘On-Brand’ for ‘Schitt’s Creek’
issa rae ivanka trump

Issa Rae Got an Education in Ivanka Trump for ‘Coastal Elites': ‘The More I Found Out, the More Horrified I Was’
Joe Biden

Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination From Home
America's Got Talent - Season 12

‘AGT’ 15th Anniversary Special Leads NBC to an Easy Ratings Victory

Trump Calls to Re-Open Schools, Claims Coronavirus ‘Will Go Away Like Things Go Away’ (Video)
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Can Microsoft Pull Off Buying TikTok on a Deadline – and Is the App Worth It?
New York Times headquarters

New York Times’ Digital Revenue Outpaces Print for First Time Ever in Q2
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE