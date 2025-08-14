Live Sports Streaming Power Players Prime Video, Fubo, Roku and Bleacher Report to Tackle the Future of Sports at TheGrill

The high-stakes battle for live sports is on, and the industry’s biggest players are gathering to shape the future of streaming. At TheWrap’s flagship conference, TheGrill 2025, top executives from Prime Video, Fubo, Roku, and Bleacher Report will take the stage on Sept. 30 to debate the future of sports streaming.

This must-attend panel will explore how the convergence of live sports and digital streaming is reshaping the fan experience and the future of sports distribution.

The session, titled “Sports & Streaming: Driving Value Across the Ecosystem,” will feature:

Charlie Neiman , Director, Head of Sports Partnerships at Prime Video

, Director, Head of Sports Partnerships at Prime Video Pamela Duckworth , Head of Fubo Studios, Fubo

, Head of Fubo Studios, Fubo Joe Franzetta , Head of Sports, Roku

, Head of Sports, Roku Bennett Spector, General Manager, Bleacher Report (B/R)

Taking place at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Theater in Los Angeles, this powerhouse panel will discuss the most pressing questions in the industry.

From billion-dollar rights deals to exclusive content hubs and tech innovation, the panel will explore how sports has become central to both audience growth and platform strategy. How are leagues and distributors negotiating the next generation of deals? What role does bundling, exclusivity and immersive tech play in the fan experience? And what does it take to compete in a fragmented, high-stakes media landscape?

These four leaders are not just observing the shift in sports media, they are actively driving it.

Spotlight on The Panelists:

Charlie Neiman leads sports rights negotiations and strategy at Prime Video, expanding its portfolio across major leagues including the NFL, NBA, and NHL. He has previously held leadership roles at Google and YouTube.

leads sports rights negotiations and strategy at Prime Video, expanding its portfolio across major leagues including the NFL, NBA, and NHL. He has previously held leadership roles at Google and YouTube. Pamela Duckworth oversees strategy, creative direction, and original programming for Fubo’s owned networks and studios, driving growth at the sports-first live TV streaming platform.

oversees strategy, creative direction, and original programming for Fubo’s owned networks and studios, driving growth at the sports-first live TV streaming platform. Joe Franzetta leads sports partnerships and content at Roku, launching the Roku Sports Zone and securing major live sports deals. He formerly held senior roles at Fox Sports.

leads sports partnerships and content at Roku, launching the Roku Sports Zone and securing major live sports deals. He formerly held senior roles at Fox Sports. Bennett Spector is the general manager of Bleacher Report, leading digital and social content and shaping the brand’s voice for younger audiences through hit series and platform redesign.

These speakers are part of an already impressive lineup, which includes:

Entertainment Moguls: Music mogul Irving Azoff , legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer , and Dhar Mann Studios founder Dhar Mann and CEO Sean Atkins .

, legendary producer , and Dhar Mann Studios founder and CEO . Media & Tech Leaders: Fox Corporation CTO Melody Hildebrandt , Paramount Global EVP & CTO Phil Wiser and Yves Bergquist, Director, AI in Media, USC’s Entertainment Technology Center.

, Paramount Global EVP & CTO and Director, AI in Media, USC’s Entertainment Technology Center. Distribution Executives: Warner Bros. Pictures president of global distribution Jeff Goldstein, Regal Cineworld CEO Eduardo Acuna, The Walt Disney Studios head of theatrical distribution Andrew Cripps and Greg Foster , Owner and Principal, Foster + Crew.

Regal Cineworld CEO The Walt Disney Studios head of theatrical distribution and , Owner and Principal, Foster + Crew. Agency & Talent: WME leadership, including Mark Shapiro, Christian Muirhead, and Richard Weitz.

Additional high-profile speakers and session details will be announced in the weeks to come.

For over a decade, TheGrill is known for convening the most influential voices across film, television, music, tech, and finance for a day of exclusive panels, high-level networking, and meaningful dialogue. The event provides a unique forum to examine the forces transforming entertainment – and to spotlight the leaders shaping its future. For more information visit: thewrap.com/thegrill

TheGrill 2025 is sponsored by City National Bank, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, Oak View Group, Roku and New York Festivals.