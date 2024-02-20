Streaming’s Super Bowl: Inside the Epic Showdown for Live Sports

It wasn’t long ago that all talk about Disney swirled around M&A. But veteran Disney QB Bob Iger changed the game when he recently called his unexpected trick play — the still-unnamed mega-sports streaming joint venture with Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Fox. Although those traditional media players rarely start for the same team, they teamed up here to leverage their collective muscle and singular vision to beat back Big Tech’s massive, greedy hands from grabbing the last great bastion for Hollywood-based television — live sports.

Live sports, of course, are essentially traditional media’s last stand against Big Tech streaming’s winner-take-all attitude.